Hyundai Alcazar Waiting Period Shoots Up To 2 Months For Select Models

Hyundai Alcazar, the latest offering by the South Korean automaker was officially launched only a week back but it has already made quite an impact. The bookings for the Alcazar has already crossed 4000 units and just like every other Hyundai car in India, it is being assumed that the waiting period of the Alcazar will shoot up considerably in the coming few days. In fact, Hyundai has already made it official that the current waiting period is stretched from 1 week to 2 months.

More details

This period also depends upon the model. The company has also stated that there equal number of booking for all variants i.e. prestige, platinum, signature (petrol and diesel).

Specs

While Hyundai Creta is available with three engines — 1.5-litre petrol, 1.4-litre turbo petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel — the Alcazar is available with a choice between a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel powerplant. The petrol unit is the third generation Nu 2.0 unit that puts out best-in-segment 157 bhp and 191 Nm of peak torque. Hyundai noted that the Alcazar petrol can go from zero to 100 km/h in less than 10 seconds.

The 1.5-litre diesel engine, on the other hand, develops 113 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque, which is the same as in Creta diesel. Both the powerplants are available with a choice between a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic transmission. Hyundai claims that both the engines on the Alcazar deliver best-in-segment fuel economy. These gearboxes have been taken from Creta but the company claims to have improved them for better performance.

Variants and features

Alcazar is being offered in three broad variants – Prestige, Platinum and Signature – across petrol and diesel engines, and across six and seven-seat layouts. Alcazar will come with six single-tone and two dual-tone colour options. The single-tone colour choices are Phantom Black, Polar White, Starry Night, Taiga Brown, Titan Grey and Typhoon Silver. The dual-tone colour options are Polar White with Phantom Black roof and Titan Grey with Phantom Black roof.