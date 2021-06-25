Ferrari 296 GTB V6 Hybrid Supercar Breaks Cover – Is It The Dawn Of A New Era For The Prancing Horse?

Ferrari has taken the wraps off its much-awaited hybrid sportscar called the 296 GTB. The 296 GTB is Ferrari’s mid-rear-engined sportscar which comes with a V6 hybrid powertrain. The 296 GTB uses a plug-in hybrid system to increase its practicality and performance. It also features a high-performance Assetto Fiorano package. Ferrari states that the 296 GTB will redefine the concept of fun behind the wheel.

Specs

The 296 GTB is a departure from the current crop of Ferraris due to its new 6-cylinder engine as opposed to the V8 and V12 engines. It is a 2,992 cc V6 engine which sits in a 120-degree configuration and produces 654 hp. This also achieves the record of the output per litre of 218 hp.

Despite being a V6, the engine is claimed to sound as good as their naturally aspirated V12 engines thanks to its redline of 8500rpm. The 296 GTB will be the first car with a V6 to adorn the prancing horse badge. The V6 is coupled to an electric motor at the rear which produces 166hp which takes the total output to 830hp. Transmission duties are taken care of by an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The 7.45 kWh battery enables the 296 GTB to be driven on electric power alone for 25kms and at speeds up to 135kph. Four driving modes will be offered via the ‘eManettino’ switch which includes eDrive, Hybrid, Performance and Qualify with each level having different levels of electric motor assist. The car gets it name from the combination of its total displacement (2.992) and number of cylinders (6) with the GTB( Gran Turismo Berlinetta) acronym.

Aerodynamics

The exterior uses active aero device for generating downforce. Ferrari has taken inspiration from its classic models for the design of the B-pillar and rear haunches. The vents have been designed in way that the hot air and cool air are separated from each other for their purposes. The hybrid system’s radiator vents are at the air so that the front of the car is smoother with much lesser use of vents making it more aerodynamic.

Other details

The chassis has been improved for ‘ delivering class-leading levels of driver engagement. It has a shorter wheelbase than the Tributo which makes it more agile and it weighs in at 1,470 kg. The interior draws heavy inspiration from the newer Ferraris such as the SF90 Stradale. It features a dashboard that houses a digital instrument cluster, capacitive touch controls for various functions and a heads up display.

The India launch hasn’t been confirmed yet but we expect Ferrari to start taking orders for it in the near future.