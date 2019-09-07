Tata Harrier Gets 5-Year Warranty With PentaCar Package

Arguably the most anticipated new cars of last year, the Tata Harrier is now facing more competition than before. In order to appeal to more and more customers, the company has added quite a few changes to the car ever since its launch. Tata first offered a dual-tone colour scheme for this SUV, celebrating the first 10,000 customers of the car. The company followed the dual-tone models with the addition of an electric sunroof as an official accessory, available for both new and existing customers of the car. This was later followed by a stealthy Dark Edition model of the car, with which the company aims to boost festive season sales. The company has now taken yet another step to increase its appeal to customers, with an optional PentaCar package that gives the Harrier a five-year warranty.

This PentaCare package can be brought for a sum of INR 25,000. With this package, the car gets a 5-year warranty, with coverage for unlimited kilometres. With the introduction of this package, Tata seems to attract customers who may be migrating to other options, like the MG Hector which comes with a 5-year warranty as well. To make sure the company does not disappoint existing customers, which are well over 10,000 in number, this benefit has been passed on to them as well.

Also Read: Have A Look At The Tata Harrier Dark Edition In The Flesh

Based on the Land Rover D8 platform, the Harrier comes with a Fiat-sourced 2-litre diesel engine. Dubbed the Kryotec engine, this motor has been tuned to produce 140 PS and a maximum twisting force of 350 Nm. Power is sent to the front wheels via a six-speed manual transmission and comes with three driving modes – Eco, City and Sport. Apart from that, the Harrier also comes with ESP paired with a terrain response system with three driving modes – Normal, Rough and Wet which help the car improve its performance off the road, despite being a front-wheel-drive vehicle. Available in a total of 4 variants, starting from the basic XE, followed by XM, XT and the top of the line XZ variant, the price of this SUV starts from INR 12.99 Lakh.