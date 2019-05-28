Limited Edition Activa 5G Has Been Launched At INR 55,032 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Yesterday, Honda Two Wheelers India silently launched the limited edition Activa 5G. The company has now updated its website, which also features the Activa 5G special edition. Honda also launched the limited edition version of the Honda CB Shine alongside the limited edition Activa, to provide a new and viable option in the market. The prices for the new Limited Edition Activa 5G start from Rs 55,032 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

This new Limited Edition Activa will include as many as 10 new premium style additions like new stylish graphics, classy black rims, a chrome muffler cover, a completely blacked out engine, while the grab rail, inner interior cover and seat come with a contrast colour option. The 5G also gets a new 4-in-1 Lock with a smart seat opening switch for extra convenience, along with a retractable hook. The standard Activa gets various paint schemes like Black Pearl, Amazing White, Trance Blue Metallic, Majestic Brown Metallic, Matte Axis Grey Metallic and Matte Selene Silver Metallic. However, the limited edition scooter will only be available in 2 new striking dual-colour options: Pearl Precious white with Matte Selene Silver and Strontium Silver Metallic with Pearl Igneous Black.

The limited edition Activa 5G will get the same 109cc single cylinder, fan-cooled engine from the standard Activa, which can produce about 8 HP at 7,500 rpm and 9 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The suspension duties at the front and rear are managed by spring loaded hydraulic units, while the braking duties are handled by 130mm drum brakes at both ends and the CBS is available as a standard feature. The limited edition model also comes equipped with tubeless tyres, just like the standard Activa 5G.

Also Read: Honda Inaugurates 2 Skill Enhancement Centres In Maharashtra

On this special occasion, Mr Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said “Customer conviction has made Honda India’s Most trusted 2Wheeler brand. Celebrating the legacy of India’s Top Selling models – Activa & CB Shine in their respective segments, Honda is now taking the excitement to another level. We are pleased to announce a double surprise for our customers with the launch of premium style Limited Edition Activa 5G & CB Shine.”