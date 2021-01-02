Lewis Hamilton is now ‘Sir’ Lewis Hamilton; Gets Knighted During Year-end Celebrations

2020 was a crazy season in Formula 1. A season that began as late as July, a season that squeezed 17 races in 24 weeks, a season which saw Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 dominate, but also witnessed some absolutely incredible moments with new faces on the podium and on the top step of the podium. A season which witnessed Lewis Hamilton become the most successful driver in terms of race wins surpassing Michael Schumacher’s 91 and equalled his tally of 7 world titles.

More details

And as a fitting tribute, Lewis Hamilton was knighted during the year-end royal honours. Lewis received his knighthood as part of Queen Elizabeth II’s New Year’s honours list.

Lewis was knighted under the overseas section as he now lives in Monaco. Apart from a godly performance this year, his actions off the track have been equally incredible. Lewis Hamilton was a potent force in Formula 1’s We Race as One campaign and he would take the knee on the grid, before every race to echo in the importance of Black Lives matter and in fact, on Lewis’ proposal, Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 changed their livery this season from Silver to all-black.

Lewis used his ability to influence to bring in a change for good and undermine the importance of diversity. On the track, he was as ruthless as ever. He won 11 of the 17 races with his teammate Valterri Bottas winning 2, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen winning 2 and Pierre Gasly and Sergio Perez scoring a win each in Italy and Bahrain respectively. Lewis Hamilton has possibly broken all kinds of major records and rewritten history books. He has the most wins by any driver, most pole positions by any driver, 5 shy of most podiums by any driver, 25 shy of fastest laps by any driver and joint most Formula 1 world championships by any driver, 7, alongside Michael Schumacher.

The honours by Her Majesty are awarded twice in a year, once each in June in December to honour and acknowledge for their services to the community.

Lewis Hamilton doesn’t officially have a contract for next year. However, it’s expected to just be a matter of time as Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is staying for 3 more years and has offered Lewis until pre-season testing to put pen to paper and continue this magical relationship of 8 years beyond.