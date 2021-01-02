Bajaj Auto Becomes the First Two-wheeler Company in the World to Achieve a Market Cap of over INR One Lakh Crores

Bajaj Auto Ltd. has become the first Two-wheeler company globally to cross a market capitalization of INR 1 lakh crores! The share price of Bajaj Auto Ltd, closed at Rs 3479 per share on NSE recently making its market capitalization Rs 100,670.76 crores at this price. Significantly, Bajaj Auto has established this historic milestone as it celebrates the 75th year of its operations.

More details

This market cap is considerably higher than all other domestic two-wheeler companies. As per analysts, a market capitalization of over INR One lakh crores has not been achieved before by any international two-wheeler company anywhere in the world.

Thus, Bajaj Auto is not only the most valued company in the two-wheeler segment, but also the first-ever two-wheeler company in the world to have reached the milestone of a market cap of over INR One Lakh Crores.

The journey of Bajaj Auto began 75 years ago in India and today its brands like Pulsar, Boxer, Platina and RE are popular in over 70 countries around the world making it truly ‘The World’s Favourite Indian’. The global footprint is being continuously expanded with entry into Thailand this year and a proposed entry into Brazil next year. Bajaj Auto revived its iconic brand Chetak and launched a premium, stylish electric scooter earlier in the year to an overwhelming response. Recently it also announced a major investment of INR 650 crores in a fourth plant to be built in Chakan, Maharashtra for premium range of motorcycles and electric two-wheelers.

Bajaj’s partnerships

Bajaj Auto has a highly successful partnership with KTM AG of Austria where the collaboration has helped KTM to become the largest manufacturer of premium sports motorcycles. Several models of the iconic KTM and Husqvarna range are designed jointly by Bajaj & KTM and are manufactured in India for exports to global markets including to developed countries like USA and Japan. Bajaj Auto has also struck a strategic alliance with Triumph UK to similarly co-design and manufacture a new range of Triumph motorcycles in India to serve global markets.

Official statement

Commenting on the milestone, Mr Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director, Bajaj Auto said,” The company’s sharp focus on the motorcycles category and its unwavering commitment to strategies of differentiation as well as the practice of TPM combined with global ambitions have today made Bajaj the most valuable two-wheeler company across the globe. This inspires us even more to serve and delight customers all over the World”.