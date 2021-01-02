Hero MotoCorp Joins Hands With 1Sports To Live Broadcast Dakar Rally 2021 in India

Hero MotoCorp, will exclusively bring the LIVE broadcast of the Dakar Rally 2021 to India this year along with daily highlights that will be broadcast on 1SPORTS. Enthusiasts of motorsports in India will get a chance to watch the Podium Start of Dakar Rally 2021 Live on January 2, between 4:15 PM to 1:30 AM on January 3.

On each of the race days, January 3 – January 15, the audience will be able to watch a 30- minutes daily highlights package on 1Sports at 9.30 pm (IST), as well as two weekly highlights.

Official statement

R C Venkateish, CEO, 1SPORTS, said, “We are delighted to bring the prestigious Dakar Rally to Indian viewers and have Hero MotoCorp as our Title Broadcast Partner. Hero is one of the top global corporate promoters of sports and their association has enabled us to bring the Dakar Rally to India. Dakar is the world’s premier rally raid and I am sure this broadcast will grow the fan base of motorsports in India.”

Hero MotoSports Team Rally – the motorsports team of Hero MotoCorp – will be the only Indian Team at this year’s Dakar Rally. Hero MotoSports has become a flag-bearer of Indian Motorsports in the global arena, since its formation in 2016. The Team has registered impressive performances across the globe and has been a regular participant at the Dakar Rally since 2017.

Hero MotoSports Team is participating in Dakar 2020 with three riders – 2019 Pan Africa Rally winner – Joaquim Rodrigues, Indian Ace rider – CS Santosh, and reigning FIM BAJAs champion Sebastian Buhler.

The 43rd edition of the Dakar Rally will run entirely in Saudi Arabia for a second successive year, but on a route that is 100% new. It will begin on 3 January in Jeddah and conclude in the same coastal city on 15 January after 11 stages and a prologue that will determine the starting order for the opening special. A rest day will be observed in the city of Hail on January 9.

1SPORTS is available on all leading DTH and Cable Operators: Tata Sky – Channel No. 498, Dish TV – Channel No. 635, D2H – Channel No. 627, INCABLE – Channel No. 509, SITICABLE Channel No. 412, AsiaNet Cable – Channel No. 407.