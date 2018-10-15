Latest Leaked Image Shows Tata Crash Testing Undisguised Harrier SUV

With the Harrier all set to be launched early 2019, dealers have already started to accept booking amounts starting from Rs. 30,000/-. That being said, images of Tata crash testing the Harrier completely undisguised have surfaced. These rear three-quarter images reveal a clear resemblance to the Land Rover on which the styling is based. The wheel arches are large and do aesthetically add more bulk to the SUV, along with complimenting the overall raised shoulder line which brings a fine blend of butch yet sporty. The D-Pillar gets finished in black which accentuates a floating roof design, coupled with the wrap around LED taillights that give a nice premium finish to the overall design. Within the flared wheel arches there are big five spoke allow wheels that are wrapped in thick rubber.

Additionally, the Harrier gets a large rear diffuser that’s finished in brushed silver and the overall use of chrome seems almost absent which further hints at its sporty appeal. The Tata Harrier comes based on Land Rovers OMEGARC platform and is set to be powered by a 2.0-liter Kyrotec diesel motor which is also found on its intended rival, the Jeep Compass. This motor is expected to be slightly detuned and produce 140 bhp of power, unlike the Compass this diesel motor is likely to be available with a choice of both manual and automatic transmission options.

Also Read – SPIED: Interiors of the Up Coming XUV 700, Gets Fancy Equipment

The Tata Harrier will be launched as a premium SUV that will host a load of features like cruise control, hill hold function, hill start assist, LED headlamps & DRLs along with a touchscreen infotainment system. This five-seater SUV comes equipped with Tata’s version of the well renowned Land Rover Terrain Response System and will offer multiple road & off-road modes to chose from. Tata is expected to price this SUV very aggressively against rivals such as the Renault Captur, Hyundai Creta, Jeep Compass and the upcoming Nissan Kicks. The Tata Nexon managed to score a four-star rating at the Global NCAP, we hope the Tata Harrier manages to do just as good if not better.

Image Source – TeamBHP