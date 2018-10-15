SPIED: Interiors of the Up Coming XUV 700, Gets Fancy Equipment

We have seen many spy shots of Mahindra’s upcoming XUV 700, codenamed Y400 but all of them only showcased the exterior design and proportions of the full-size SUV. Reports suggest that the SUV would be launched on November 19, 2018 which is barely a month away now. In a recent set of spy shots that have surfaced the net, we get a glimpse of the interior of this 7-seater SUV by Mahindra. The SUV is essentially the facelift version of the SsangYong Rexton SUV which has been rebadged as a Mahindra for the Indian market. The steering wheel is leather wrapped and adorns the Mahindra badge in the centre, also gets buttons for various functions.

A further peep in the images reveals a rather large 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment display which is rumoured to get multiple connectivity options, including Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The huge screen will also offer navigation and also act as a screen for the backup camera, which according to reports will give you a 360 degree, bird’s eye view. The door panels and seats appear to carry a quilted stitch of premium leather material, which would not only feel great but looks much more premium. Moreover, the driver gets a 7-inch screen in the instrument console which would provide the drive with various information like distance to empty, average speed and fuel efficiency to name a few.

Powering the SUV will be a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine that produces 187 hp and a turning force of 420 Nm. The car seen in the spy shots is the automatic variant which is a 7-speed gearbox which is sourced from Mercedes Benz and will have the option of either a two-wheel drive or a four-wheel drive system. In terms of pricing, its set to undercut its competitors, the Endeavour and the Fortuner by a good margin, Ex-Showroom price would start from INR 22 lakh. More on the car once it comes out on the 19th of next month. Do watch the walk around video of the car taken at this years auto expo.