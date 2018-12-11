Land Rover Launches the MY 2019 Discovery Sport, Prices Start at INR 44.68 Lakh

The Discovery Sport premium compact SUV has been given some minor updates for the 2019 model year. Land Rover launched this SUV in the Indian market with prices starting at INR 44.68 Lakh, ex-showroom. It will be offered in a variety of trim levels with both petrol and diesel engines. The diesel engine will be available in two different stages of tuning. While the base Pure variant gets a mere 147 bhp of output, the other trim levels will get an output of 177 bhp. The 2-litre Ingenium family petrol engine will provide 237 bhp and 340 Nm. These figures make MY 2019 Discovery Sport the most powerful Discovery Sport ever. Both the engines will come mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox as standard.

The top end HSE luxury trim also gets a new Dynamic Design Pack which adds a bunch of additional cosmetic changes and a touch pro infotainment system to the car. The cosmetic changes include body styling kit, chrome tailpipe finisher, black pack with a unique black grille along with the unique black rear license plate plinth and red ‘Sport’ badge. This additional package, however, is only available with the HSE luxury trim and the other trims cannot be fitted with this package.

Also Read: Land Rover Supports Red Cross to Provide Help at Hard to Reach Locations

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd. (JLRIL), said: “With the Model Year 2019 Discovery Sport, we now offer our customers an extensive range of derivatives and enhanced powertrain options that provide efficiency and an improved driving experience. It adds on the unique combination of versatility and distinctive design that has made the Discovery Sport one of the leading models in the Land Rover portfolio.” Interest customers can book their new Discovery Sport at their nearest Land Rover dealerships.