Studds Launches New Urban Super Helmets

STUDDS Accessories Ltd., the world’s largest two-wheeler helmet manufacturer, has launched its new and affordable series of Urban Super Helmets. The Urban Super is an open-face helmet, designed to provide safety and comfort while riding. The helmet comes with a higher impact outer shell and UV resistant paint aimed to increase its longevity by making it durable. It also has features like regulated density EPS, hypoallergenic liner, and a quick release chin strap.

Priced at Rs 1050, it is one of the most affordable helmets in its segment and is suitable for all riders. It comes in two basic sizes- Large (580 mm) and Extra Large (600 MM). The helmet is available in eight different colour options- White with Black Strip, Matt Black with Black Strip, Gun Grey Matt with Black Strip, Gun Grey with Black Strip, Cherry Red with Black Strip, Black with Black Strip, Flame Blue with Black Strip and Matt Blue with Black Stripe. The Studds Urban Super helmet comes with a Hot Air Exhaust feature, that was designed to allow the movement of air through the helmet and keep the interior free of humidity.

The softer inner padding with premium quality fabric enhances the comfort and hypoallergic liner that protects the rider from allergies or infections arising from continuous contact with damp helmet liners due to extended riding or on hot/rainy days. The NCR-based company currently has two flagship brands STUDDS & SMK HELMETS. It has a wide range of helmets and motorcycle accessories, which keeps evolving every year with new technology, design, and graphics. The brand believes that its focus on safety, quality, and style makes them, a lifestyle choice for our customers, and positions STUDDS and SMK as aspirational brands. Its flagship brand STUDDS is marketed and sold in 40 countries across the globe.