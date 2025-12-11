JK Tyre launches 4 New Heavy-Duty OTR Tyres at EXCON 2025 — Big Boost for Construction & Mining!

JK Tyre has launched 4 new Off-the-Road tyres at EXCON 2025, one of the largest construction equipment shows in South Asia. The event was held at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre and the company utilised this platform to expand its OTR range for construction, mining and industrial use.
The tyres were launched by Dr. R. Mukhopadhyay, Director – R&D, JK Tyre. The company said the new products are designed to support machines that work in tough sites every day. With these new additions, JK Tyre now has a broader choice for customers who require reliable tyres for heavy duty applications.
The highlight of the launch was the new SKY GRIP tyre. It has been made specially for Aerial Work Platforms and Boom Lifts. These machines typically operate at high heights, so stability and traction are very important. The SKY GRIP tyre is designed to provide both. It is also ideal for telehandlers and rough terrain platforms that are employed throughout the construction & infrastructure sectors, warehouses and large industrial units.
Along with this, JK Tyre had presented 3 more tyres for different types of equipment:
- 14.00-25 GTL PLUS for backhoe loaders. These machines do a lot of digging and lifting, so the tyre pays more attention to strong durability and smooth performance.
- 23.5-25 GTL PLUS for wheel loaders. This tyre is manufactured in such a way that it can handle rough surfaces and carry heavy loads without losing grip.
- 14.00-20 VEM AS-UG, which has been designed for underground mining. This tyre receives a reinforced casing, a special compound in order to survive abrasive and harsh conditions underground. It is used primarily on shuttle cars used to move material within mines.
Speaking at the launch, Mr. Srinivasu Allaphan, Director of Sales and Marketing at JK Tyre, said that the growth of infrastructure in India is taking a fast pace and the company wants to support this journey. He added that the new OTR tyres will help machines to perform better, last longer and work more safely in demanding environments.
With these new products JK Tyre has once again demonstrated their focus on tyres designed for specific applications. From construction to mining, the brand continues to invest in technologies that make heavy equipment work with more confidence and less downtime.
In simple words, JK Tyre’s new OTR range is built to make heavy machines work better, safer and for longer -exactly what today’s infrastructure boom needs.