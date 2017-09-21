Tata Nexon Launched In India: Official Release And All You Need To Know

Tata Motors today announced its entry into the compact SUV segment with the launch of the Tata Nexon. The Nexon is the fourth product based on the Impact design philosophy. The Nexon has been launched in India with an introductory price of INR 5.85 lakh for the petrol variant and at INR 6.85 lakh for the diesel variant (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).

Available in four variants – XE, XM, XT, XZ+, the Tata Nexon will come in five exciting colour options inlcuding Vermont Red, Moroccan Blue, Seattle Silver, Glasgow Grey and Calgary White and will come with a standard warranty of 75,000 kms or 2 years, whichever is earlier.

Unveiling the Tata Nexon, Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors, said that their passenger vehicle market is dynamic. The fast-moving generation has clear preferences in terms of design and style. Catering to this discerning need of their customers, they have consistently pushed the boundaries of automotive engineering by creating new categories of vehicles. The Tata Nexon is the result of their intent to break away from the conventional approach of segmentation in its discreet forms and fulfilling a larger set of milieus. Connecting Aspirations of their customers, with the Tata Nexon, they offer an unparalleled package of style, performance, and innovative features.

Speaking at the launch, Mayank Pareek, President- Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “Our focus is to introduce products that not only enhance the brand, but simultaneously align well with the rising aspirations of customer segments. As part of the aggressive turnaround strategy, we have renewed focus on filling in product gaps and tapping the white spaces that will emerge. Conceptualized as a lifestyle SUV for young progressive individuals, The Nexon is the culmination of this radical shift in thinking and will further expand Tata Motors’ addressable market.”