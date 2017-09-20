Lamborghini Just Dropped A Teaser Of An Angry-Looking Huracan

Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the racing division of the Italian manufacturer, has just dropped a video featuring a mean looking Huracan. The video features a rear spoiler, exhaust pipe and some cryptic captions like ‘RacingRedefined’, ‘Lamborghini’ and ‘HuracanEVO’. This is clear as the video says ‘Squadra Corse’ the car will be used in the Super Trofeo races.

You May Like – One Man Alone Spent 17-years to Build this Immaculate Lamborghini Countach Replica

Are you ready for something special? Tomorrow will be the day! Racing Redefined #lamborghini #motorsport A post shared by Lamborghini Squadra Corse (@lamborghinisc) on Sep 19, 2017 at 4:43am PDT

Lamborghini previewed another set of images in which Gallardo Squadra Corse, with the line “the time has come”, was shown. Lamborghini used a rather nostalgic word in its hashtag, #GallardoDays. That hashtag made an outrage on social media. Is a special edition Gallardo-styled Huracan making its way? Although, this is a racing-division car, will there be any road-legal version of this available? Even we don’t know the answers to these questions. It looks like it’s a wait and watch kind of game.

Let me give you a brief about the Lamborghini Gallardo LP-570-4 Squadra Corse, a street-legal version of the Super Trofeo race series. Drawing 562hp from its 5.2-litre V10 engine, this car weighs at 1,340kg and will go from 0-200km/h in 10.4 seconds with a top speed of 320km/h. This car is equipped with all the light-weight gizmos which makes it even faster.

What Lamborghini has under its sleeves, only time will tell. Till then just wait for any notification that says Lamborghini, just like me.