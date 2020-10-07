Bajaj Dominar 250 Receives Its Second Price Hike

Bajaj launched its BS6 compliant Dominar 250 in March 2020. Recently, in the month of September, the tourer motorcycle received its first hike. This was acceptable because of the broken supply chain and the sudden rise in demand for personal transport, due to the ongoing pandemic. The motorcycle was launched at a price of INR 1.60 lakh (Ex-showroom) in March. By September, the price of the Dominar 250 went up to INR 1,64,090, after its first price hike of INR 4,090.

And now, Bajaj Auto has revised the price again, with the latest price hike of INR 1,625. This has made the bike’s cost to reach at INR 1,65,715 (Ex-showroom). The Dominar 250 is aimed to fulfil the needs of the masses, with a smaller engine than its elder brother, Dominar 400. However, the dimensions of the Dominar 250 are similar to that of Dominar 400. Apart from the price hike, there aren’t any changes, cosmetically as well as mechanically.

Dominar 250 is powered by a 248.77cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor which is borrowed from the KTM 250 Duke. This helps the Dominar 250 produce 26.6bhp of power and 23.5Nm of peak torque. The motorcycle comes with a pair of 17-inch alloy wheels and 37mm upside-down forks and pre-load adjustable mono-shock suspensions. The bike gets disc brakes at both the ends with dual-channel ABS as standard. The total weight of the Dominar 250 is 180 kg along with a 13-litre fuel tank, which is slightly heavier than its rivals.

Bajaj Auto has also increased the price of the BS6 compliant Dominar 400, which was launched at an introductory price of Rs 1.74 lakh. However, after receiving a lot of continuous price hikes, the Dominar 400 now starts at Rs 1.96 lakh, which is still more affordable compared to its rivals. But this is not the case in the 250cc segment. The Bajaj Dominar 250 now costs almost equivalent to the Suzuki Gixxer 250, priced at Rs 1,65,441. In fact, it costs more than the Yamaha FZ 25, which starts at an ex-showroom cost of Rs 1,52,100.

In terms of features, the Dominar 250 comes with a fully digital instrument cluster which gives all essential information, such as odometer, speedometer, and tachometer. The motorcycle also comes with LED headlamps, LED tail lights, twin-barrel exhaust and dual-channel ABS as mentioned earlier. The bike can register a 0 to 100 kmph run in 10.5 seconds, with a top speed of 132 kmph.