KTM RC390, RC200 And RC125 Get New Colours

KTM has rolled out exciting new colour options for the SuperSport range. The range comprising of KTM RC 390, KTM RC 200 & KTM RC 125 gets new looks with Metallic Silver, Electronic Orange and Dark Galvano respectively. The new colour options are launched in addition to the BS6 KTM range launched earlier in Feb 2020.

More details

With the prices of these vehicles remain unchanged, the new colours have been added to complement the existing colours and provide the prospects with more choices to ride the colour that best suits them.

KTM RC 390

The RC range represents the KTM’s Ready to Race ethos – adapted for the street. Styled after modern-day competition street-racers, RC models are inspired by KTM’s RC16 & Moto3 factory racers.

KTM RC 125

Official statement

Speaking on the occasion Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd. said “The KTM RCs are race-bred machines with its technology & form inspired from the MotoGP racer– KTM RC 16. The fully-faired motorcycles have a strong and growing contribution to the KTM portfolio. Also, the enthusiasts of SuperSport motorcycles in India prefer aggressive sharp looks coupled with exciting colour options. These new colours have been carefully selected to complement the existing range. These additional options on each KTM RC will further enhance its appeal amongst the young & ambitious biking enthusiasts.”

KTM RC 200

Upcoming KTM Adventure 250

Reports suggest that KTM will launch the Adventure 250 next month and it will serve as its entry-level ADV-tourer. The KTM Adventure 390 made us wait for quite some time before it landed on our shores but it was worth the wait. Sure, it does miss out on some goodies which the International-spec Adventure 390 gets but when you are introducing a product in India, the aggressive pricing becomes a deciding factor. We still love the Adventure 390 anyway and now, the Austrian bike maker is looking forward to extending its adventure line of motorcycles in India.

It has already been spied on multiple occasions, hinting at its imminent launch. Though there isn’t any official confirmation from KTM’s end, launching the Adventure 250 right before the festive season only makes sense. This upcoming quarter-litre ADV-tourer will obviously borrow its powertrain from the KTM Duke 250, just like the Bajaj Dominar 250 and just like the Huskies too. It means it will carry over the 250cc, single-cylinder engine of the quarter-litre Duke which is BS6-compliant and produces a maximum power of 29.6 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. Other hardware like the suspension set up as well as the braking system will also remain the same. We can expect the suspension setup to have more travel though, to justify its ‘Adventure’ moniker.

Also read: 2021 KTM RC 200 Spied Testing

The Adventure 250 will most probably make do with a halogen headlamp setup and might lose out on the full-LED setup its bigger sibling gets. It will help KTM in keeping the costs in check. There are some other things which we expect that the Adventure 250 wouldn’t get and the list includes lean-angle sensitive Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC), cornering ABS and the quickshifter+ for smooth clutchless up and downshifting.