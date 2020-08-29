Grinntech Reveals Proprietary Batteries To Catalyze India’s Quest For Self-Reliance In EVs

Grinntech, an investor-backed start-up specializing in Lithium-ion batteries for EVs and energy storage systems, has unveiled a range of high-tech batteries with unique designs customized to Indian conditions along with its proprietary, IoT enabled BMS to power 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers and tractors/light vehicles.

This announcement marks the transformation of Grinntech from an IIT-Madras incubated start, towards a fully-funded commercial enterprise, enabling rapid adoption of EV technologies. Even as EVs dominate headlines from the global auto industry, India’s accelerated adoption of EVs, is boosted by a range of government incentives and a fleet of new EVs announced by Indian manufacturers, like Mahindra and Tata Motors, along with some global players like Hyundai and MG.

It is recognized that battery technology (for-range and performance) and battery cost will determine the speed of EV adoption by customers. The state-of-the-art Lithium-Ion batteries are themselves characterized by a wide-range of chemistries, cell formats and battery pack design features,which are require to be carefully managed during charging and while in use. Compared to many commodity battery kits that are imported, Grinntech’s batteries offer the combination of design sophistication and quality to ensure superior performance and durability, for a long term usage.

Investors

“It was always our dream to create a technologically advanced Lithium–ion battery product line that was built-to-cost for Indian conditions along with its production system. We are hopeful that we will catch the fast-growing wave for EV products by Indian customers,” said Mr. Nikhilesh Mishra and Mr. Puneet Jain, the young co-founders of Grinntech.

Noting that successful start-ups are those that manage to combine the energy and entrepreneurship of technology innovators with the vision of experienced industry thought leaders, Grinntech has attracted industry leaders such as Dr. V. Sumantran (former ViceChairman of Ashok Leyland Ltd.) and Mr. Lakshmi Narayanan (co-founder and former Vice Chairman of Cognizant) as investors and to serve on the company’s Board of Directors.

Mr. Nikhilesh added, “When a technology stalwart like Mr. Lakshmi Narayanan and a visionary of mobility like Dr. Sumantran join hands, I expect nothing less than building up Grinntech’s battery development and manufacturing capabilities to a position of industry leadership. Apart from affordable, high-quality batteries that employ customisable and superior thermal management, we anticipate EV makers and customers will soon require additional capabilities like battery performance analytics and connectivity. With our innovative product range and sophisticated IoT-enabled BMS systems, we are ready for this future.”

The Process

Having evolved energy storage solutions, Grinntech’s new facility will manufacture Robin-72 and Shikhra smart and personalized 2- and 3-wheeler battery solutions using state-of-the-art automated processes and assembly lines. The facility will also manufacture Pintail an IOT-enabled 2-wheeler starter battery and the Falcon, a larger battery suited to tractors and light vehicles. The modular production layout will allow for easy scaling up as demand grows. Grinntech will initially be targeting auto OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and EV fleet customers to sell the new range of batteries.