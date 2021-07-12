KTM India’s 2021 Great Ladakh Adventure Tour Announced; Here Are All The Details!

KTM India has announced the Great Ladakh Adventure Tour from August 21 to September 3. The 14-day tour is conceptualized as the apex adventure event under the property of KTM Pro-Experiences and will see the participation of KTM 250 and 390 Adventure owners from across the country. The Great Ladakh Adventure Tour promises to be an experience perfectly suited for the KTM Adventure machine and the rider.

The route

Unlike regular tours to Ladakh, special routes have been curated through the less travelled paths of Pangong Tso, Tso Moriri and Siachen. Riders will conquer over 2,300 km traversing multiple terrains like tarmac, hills, sand dunes, dry riverbeds, slush, gravel, mud, river crossing, forests and twisties. The route planned is as follows – Chandigarh- Manali- Jispa- Sarchu -Leh- Nubhra Valley- Pangong Tso- Tso Moriri-Sarchu- Manali- Chandigarh.

The personnel

KTM has collaborated with Padma Shri awardee Ajeet Bajaj and his award-winning adventure tour company Snow Leopard Adventures for curating the tour through uncharted territories. With over 30 years of experience in adventure sports, Mr. Bajaj was conferred the Padma Shri by the President of India in 2012 for his achievements in adventure sports. He is an adventure enthusiast who has climbed MT. Everest with his daughter and has scaled 6 of the 7 summits, the highest mountains in every continent.

The Great Ladakh Adventure Tour will be led by KTM Experts Varad More, Nilesh Dhumal & Sangram Patil, who will also conduct pre-tour training sessions and train the riders for this once in a lifetime experience. There will also be a special motivational talk by Padma Shri Ajeet Bajaj which will set the tone for the tour. One of the key highlights of the tour is the special set of high-altitude KTM Adventure Academy training at Nubra, which will be conducted at 12000+ ft.

How to register?

Customers can visit https://ktm.bajajauto.com/pro-experience/adventure-tours/great-ladakh page for registrations. This exclusive experience will be limited to only 20 KTM Adventure customers on first come first serve basis. The cost of the tour is pegged at INR 35,000.

Safety precautions

For the safety and convenience of the riders, the tour would be accompanied by a breakdown vehicle, service support, expert doctors, and paramedic. There would also be and adventure sports Insurance cover up to INR 5 lac per person. All logistics and stay arrangements would be expertly managed by Snow Leopard Adventures.

Official statements

Commenting on the initiative, Sumeet Narang, President Probiking said, “The KTM Pro-Experiences are designed to help our owners open to their full biking potential. We want them to know that they ride a high-performance motorcycle that is built to deliver a superior experience on street and off-road. The Great Ladakh Adventure Tour is going to be an apex Pro-experience in exploring Ladakh which is unbound, untamed and unseen from an adventure rider’s perspective. The tour promises to test the capabilities of both the man and machine, with a series of experiences specifically crafted for the same. We are confident that the riders who take this tour will witness a remarkable improvement in their adventure riding skills, understanding of their KTM machine and confidence to navigate any terrain. A range of exclusive experiences like visiting the Siachen, Tso Moriri, and the high-altitude Adventure Academy with KTM Experts add a high degree of authenticity to our promise of delivering a differentiated Pro-Experience to our owners. We welcome our Adventure owners to register themselves for this flagship event.”

Commenting on the collaboration with KTM, Padma Shri awardee Ajeet Bajaj, Founder  Snow Leopard Adventures said, “KTM, the world over is synonymous with adventure sports which makes for a perfect synergy with Snow Leopard Adventures. Considering the outstanding capabilities of the KTM Adventure bikes, we have used over 3 decades of our experience in Ladakh to curate a differentiated, challenging and less-travelled route which will test the limits and provide a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the riders. I am eagerly looking forward to meeting the KTM riders and sharing my experiences with them.”