Harley-Davidson Livewire One Marks The Debut Of American Bikemaker’s EV Sub-brand

A few years ago, who would have thought that the iconic American bikemaker Harley-Davidson will become one of the frontrunners in mainstream electric mobility? But here we are. Harley-Davidson has officially launched its Livewire sub-brand that will cater to only electric motorcycles and under this badge, the company has officially introduced its first offering dubbed as ‘Livewire One’. Aesthetically, as well as mechanically, there aren’t that many changes to mark the difference between the One and the previous iteration of the Livewire.

Updated pricing

When the Livewire was first introduced, it garnered praise from around the world because it really was a legit electric motorcycle but it did come with a hefty price tag. With this update, the company has listed the motorcycle at a much lower price tag than the original.

The Livewire One will now retail at just $21,999 ( ₹16.41 lakh) as opposed to its original price and that is $29,799 ( ₹22.23 lakh).

More details

The new LiveWire ONE motorcycle is identical to the original electric bike in terms of styling and specs but benefits from a longer colour options list. While Harley-Davidson mentions that the LiveWire ONE comes with “evolved software and hardware,” details of the changes have not been announced.

Specs and features

It gets a 78 kW (105 hp) electric motor with an electronically limited top speed of 110 mph (177 km/h). It is rated to achieve an acceleration timing of 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) in 3.0-3.1 seconds. The LiveWire ONE comes with four pre-set ride modes, Road, Rain, Range and Sport, with throttle response, power and regenerative braking optimised for each mode.

The traction control system can also be refined according to individual rider requirements, with three settings, Low, Medium and High. The battery provides 235 km of city range, over 150 km of combined stop-and-go usage, and over 110 km of highway range. On a conventional 110 v home wall socket, the LiveWire ONE can be charged 100 per cent in 11 hours, while with a DC Fast Charger, it can be 100 per cent charged in just one hour.

Official statement

“As part of The Hardwire Strategy, we made a commitment that Harley-Davidson would lead in electric. We recognized the pioneering spirit and brand value in LiveWire for our community and took the decision to evolve the original LiveWire motorcycle into a dedicated EV brand. Today’s LiveWire ONE builds on the DNA of Harley-Davidson but with the electric focus and ambition of the new LiveWire brand. Harley-Davidson and LiveWire will continue to rewrite the motorcycle rulebook and we are excited about this next chapter in our legacy,” said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO, Harley-Davidson.