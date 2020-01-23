Volkswagen India Concludes Its 3rd National HR Managers Connect

A program which allows HR managers of the dealer partners to discuss 2019 learnings, newer trends within the industry and adoption of best practices at their respective workplaces, the 3rd edition of Volkswagen India’s National HR Managers Connect concluded in Cochin. The annual initiative is based on the theme ‘Engage, Educate, Excite and Excel’. The two-day conference focuses on the core practices of the HR function, which includes recruitment, training and motivation. At the event, Volkswagen additionally rewarded top 9 HR Managers for their performance in the area on Human Resource Management.

Further, the discussions emphasize skill development, diversity & inclusion in the workplace. The auto industry traditionally has been dominated by men and Volkswagen wishes to proactively change that in their workplaces and provide an equal opportunity to all. Speaking on this announcement, Mr Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “The auto industry is evolving at a dynamically rapid pace and we’re constantly competing with technological advancements. While we acknowledge this, ‘People’ continue to be our strongest assets and we, at Volkswagen would like to take every effort in upskilling their capabilities. For us, human connection and engagement precede over technology, resulting in enhanced customer connect at our dealerships. Together, with all HR leads participating in this two-day conference, we aim to engage in the best practices, provide a positive environment and growth opportunities for all our employees across our network in India.”

Also Read: Skoda Auto Releases Teaser Video Of The Vision IN Concept SUV

The German carmaker is readying a premium SUV assault for the Indian market and will be firing big guns at the upcoming Auto Expo. Among these would be the India-specific SUV, based on the A0 IN platform. Other SUVs which will be present at the Expo and make their way to India include the Tiguan Allspace, a longer and bigger version of the VW SUV that’s on sale in India already. The Allspace could benefit from the addition of a third row and will be better equipped to compete against the likes of the Kodiaq, the Endeavour and the Fortuner. On the other hand, the T-ROC will most likely take the CBU route to India and present itself as a sporty and youthful SUV in the INR 20 lakh range. VW will also showcase the ID Crozz electric vehicle at the Expo and could introduce it here later to catch on the electric wave.