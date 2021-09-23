Suzuki Takes The Wraps Off The GSX-S1000GT Sports-Tourer

Suzuki’s two-wheeler arm turned on its hyper-active mode this year as it is on a spree of updating its portfolio. While we have already received the updated Peregrine Falcon and the mean GSX-S1000, Suzuki has now unveiled the GSX-S1000GT. As the moniker suggests, it is basically a sports-tourer based on the GSX-S1000. Remember the GSX-S1000F that was a capable motorcycle but looked a bit, umm… weird? Suzuki is now setting things straight with the GSX-S1000GT that is set to replace the odd-looking sports tourer.

Looks

The GSX-S1000GT looks a lot sportier and ‘better’ than the motorcycle it replaces. It still isn’t one of the prettiest bikes around and its styling can be best described as quirky. It could still find some takers because personally If I were to buy a sports-tourer that looks different from the crowd, I would give it serious consideration.

It gets projector LED headlamps up front that looks very Yamaha-ish and are flanked by LED eyebrows. Its sports-touring credentials are further accentuated by a tall windscreen upfront. The full fairing is supplemented by a new tail section that houses a new seat. It also has provisions to mount panniers.

Specs and features

Powering the GSX-S1000GT is the same iconic K5 999cc in-line four-cylinder engine that puts out 150PS and 106 Nm. The entire 32-bit, ride-by-wire package is called the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System. It is made up of power modes, adjustable traction control, quickshifter, cruise control, push-button starting, and Suzuki’s unique Low RPM Assist. Suspension duties are handled by 43mm upside-down manually adjustable forks and a preload and rebound adjustable rear shock.

Braking duty is carried out by the Brembo brakes with two 310mm discs up front and a 240mm disc at the rear. It also gets a TFT dash and Bluetooth connectivity for pairing the smartphone. That means you get info about calls, navigation, contacts, music, and even an appointment calendar on the display if required, all synced to your phone.

At 226 kilograms, the GT is 11 kilograms heavier than the model it replaces, hinting at its more serious touring intentions, and the new subframe allows the fitting of quick-release panniers that are optional on the GT model, but come standard on the GT+.