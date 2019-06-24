KTM Begins Deliveries Of The New RC 125

Launched just a few days ago, the RC 125 is the fully faired alternative to the entry-level, Duke 125 motorcycle. Launched after a huge hype all over the country, the RC 125 just like the Duke 125, is unlike any other 125 cc motorcycle in the market right now. While the Indian spec model does come with some changes when compared to the international spec model, it is still a solid offering and definitely the only 125 cc motorcycle in this segment. At INR 1.47 Lakh, it indeed may seem pricey, but that has not stopped many people from booking one of these. Many dealerships too, have already begun delivering this motorcycle, we can see one such video here on Instagram, do have a look.

Finished in a dual tone shade of black and orange, this RC 125 is quite a looker. The mechanically superior trellis frame of the bike is painted black while the wheels are orange. This frame is the same as the one seen on the larger siblings, the RC200 and the RC390, which would make the skilled riders happy as they have a brilliant chassis to play around with. At the heart of this frame rests the 125 cc, single cylinder, fuel injected, liquid cooled motor. This engine is tuned to produce 14.5 PS at 9,250 rpm and a twisting force of 12 Nm at 8,000 rpm. The engine of this motorcycle is shared with the Duke 125.

The RC 125 also borrows the brake setup from the Duke 125. It uses a 300 mm disc at the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear, governed by a single channel ABS unit and rear wheel lift mitigation system as standard. Suspension duties are done by a 43 mm USD fork in the front a pre-load adjustable mono-shock at the rear. The motorcycle is up against the likes of the Yamaha YZF-R15 and the Bajaj Pulsar 200 RS, both of which not only have bigger engines but are also more affordable in terms of pricing. However, it would be interesting to see how the market reacts to this motorcycle over the coming months. We shall be bringing you an in-depth review of the car soon, so do stay tuned.