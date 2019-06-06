KTM Duke 125 Gets Another Price Hike

In a country where most 125 cc bikes cater to the commuter segment, KTM pulled off quite a stunt to offer a fun to ride, peppy 125 cc motorcycle. Called the Duke 125, this entry level KTM, unlike any other 125 cc motorcycle in our market, comes with fuel injection, liquid cooling and much more. Launched in the month of November, the Duke 125 came with a price tag of INR 1.18 Lakh. However, sometime later, KTM hiked the price by INR 6,000 bringing the ex-showroom price tag to INR 1.25 Lakh. This pocket rocket now has been given yet another price hike of INR 5,000 bring the ex-showroom price tag to INR 1.30 Lakh. Despite the multiple price hikes, the Duke 125 continues to the most affordable KTM on sale in India.

Powering this entry-level Duke is a DOHC, 4 valve, liquid cooled and fuel injected unit which gives the bike a power output of 14.5 PS at 9,250 rpm and a twisting force of 12 Nm at 8,000 rpm. This power goes to the rear wheel via a six-speed transmission. The Duke 125 uses the same trellis frame which was once offered with the Duke 390. This complex frame is suspended by USD type fork at the front and a 10-step adjustable monoshock. Anchorage duties are taken care of by a radially mounted 300 mm front disc and a 230 mm unit at the rear. The Duke 125 also comes with a single channel ABS module and rear wheel lift mitigation as standard.

The 17-inch alloy wheels get wrapped in 110/70 rubber in the front and 150/60 section rubber at the rear and come painted in the KTM orange shade. Offering the dynamics of the Duke but in a more beginner-friendly manner, the Duke 125 is a unique motorcycle to own. Moreover, this has become the top choice for students, as parents rest assured about the safety of their child because of the lower displacement. Despite being beginner friendly, even a seasoned rider can enjoy the lovely chassis without parting from a comparatively large chunk of cash. Available in 3 shades, black white and orange, the Duke 125 mimics the looks of the Duke 200 but comes with updated graphics. We have done a detailed review of this motorcycle which is linked below, do have a look.