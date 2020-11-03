KTM Adventure 250 Arrives at Dealerships, Walkaround Videos Surface Online

If you aren’t living under a rock for the past few months, you must have heard about the KTM Adventure 250. The Austrian quarter-litre ADV-tourer has already started reaching dealerships and one can expect KTM to launch the Adventure 250 in the coming few days. The bike maker recently showcased the motorcycle in an event held for dealers. The Adventure 250 will sit between the Duke 250 and the Duke 390 in KTM’s portfolio and is expected to bring in higher sales numbers as compared to the Adventure 390.

More details

Videos have started flowing in where the Adventure 250 is revealed in full and is already on display at certain dealerships. Almost all the details are out in the open and the videos too, clear the rest of the doubts.

When we talk about its styling, it looks almost like the Adventure 390 and only keen-eyed fellows would be able to spot the difference. The primary difference being the different liveries and the inclusion of halogen-headlamp setup. It is worth noting that KTM recently launched the updated Duke 250 and bestowed it with Duke 390’s LED headlamps. The inclusion of halogen assembly in the Adventure 250 might be a cost-cutting measure. It does get one premium feature though. The most prominent improvement is the addition of a proper TFT cluster unlike the LCD unit in the KTM 250 Duke. However, it will be missing on features such as traction control system, off-road ABS, riding modes, and ride-by-wire technology.

Specifications

The motorcycle is expected to be powered by the same engine as the 250 Duke, which is a 250cc single-cylinder BS6-compliant motor, producing 29bhp of power and 24Nm of torque. The engine will come mated to a 6-speed shifter. The KTM 250 Adventure will get the same trellis frame with inverted non-adjustable front forks along with a rear mono-shock, like its elder brother- Adventure 390. The Disc brakes will be available at both the tyres, with a switchable ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System).

It is likely to be priced at around Rs 2.40 lakh, making it cheaper by Rs 64,000, when compared to the price of KTM 390 Adventure. However, when compared to the KTM 250 Duke, the Adventure 250 will be around INR 35,000-40,000 more expensive. The motorcycle is expected to be available in two colours: orange and black.