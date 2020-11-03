BMW Unveils The 2021 R-Nine T Range

The BMW R nine T range made a debut in 2013. Fast-forward to 2020, BMW Motorrad has finally revealed its upcoming BS6/Euro5 compliant 2021 R Nine T range. BMW Motorrad has not only sustainably honed the R nineT family with some technical modifications, but has also significantly extended the range of standard and optional equipment. The R-Nine T range now includes- Standard, Pure, Scrambler, and Urban GS variants.

Power and performance:

The 2021 R nine T range comes with a Euro5 compliant 1,170cc boxer engine, which produces a peak power output of 109bhp at 7,250rpm and 116Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm. BMW claims that to further refine the engine, they have added newly designed cylinder heads, which provide a more harmonious transition from the outer to the inner cooling fins. Apart from this, there are also newly designed throttle valve parts, and cylinder head covers give the bike even greater aesthetic appeal. BMW has also revealed that inside the cylinder heads, there is a new turbulence system that swirls the mixture to ensure even better and cleaner combustion and increased torque.

The BMW R Nine T range comes with a host of new features, a lot of which are standard across all variants. The new R nineT models now feature ABS Pro in combination with DBC (Dynamic Brake Control) as standard, for increased safety when braking. Other standard features also include a new shock absorber with travel-dependent damping (WAD), providing enhanced suspension comfort and convenient adjustment of the spring preload via a handwheel. BMW also announced that the “Rain” and “Road” riding modes will now be included as standard in the entire range. Apart from this, BMW has also added a larger fuel tank and a new semi-digital instrument cluster on all R Nine T models.

More details:

BMW has added a 46mm USD front fork for the base- Standard variant. However, other higher variants like Pure, Scrambler, and Urban G/S models come with a 43mm telescopic fork. The rear end gets a new shock absorber with travel-dependent damping or WAD, across all models. Also, the suspension on the Scrambler and Urban G/S models have extra travel (125mm front/ 140mm rear), in keeping with the application, and have a larger 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel setup.

Additional features:

As mentioned earlier, the BMW R Nine T range comes with a Dynamic Brake Control, cornering ABS, traction control, and two ride modes – Rain and Road as standard across all variants. Apart from this, there are also some optional features, for an extra cost. These features include- engine drag torque control (MSR) and an additional “Dirt” riding mode. BMW also offers a ‘Comfort Package’, which equips riders with new ride modes -Dyna and Dirt, cruise control, and heated grips among other features.

BMW also offers a traditional “Option 719”, which allows exclusive and high-quality options for customization of the R nineT to suit the owner’s personal taste. This exclusive range of parts now includes items such as customized wheels, milled parts packages, and – from the Original BMW Motorrad Accessories range – a rear conversion with the short rear end and number plate holder behind the rear wheel, as well as a, rear-end in tracker style (Tracker rear end).

The BMW R Nine T will first arrive in global markets, before arriving in India in 2021. We expect the bikes to command a slight premium over the BS4 variant’s price in India.