MG Gloster Receives a Substantial Price Hike

When MG launched the Gloster SUV in India, its pricing certainly took us by surprise. MG Motor India showed us how aggressive pricing is actually done. The Gloster takes on the likes of the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner and the Mahindra Alturas G4. It was launched at an introductory price of INR 28.98 lakh. The Gloster is the flagship offering for MG and goes right up to INR 35.38 lakh for the fully loaded Savy variant.

More details

The company recently confirmed that the Gloster SUV has received more than 2000 bookings in just 3 weeks since its launch. With this announcement, the Gloster has also received a price hike.

Updated pricing

It is worth noting that the Gloster was launched at an introductory price and this price hike shouldn’t take us by surprise. What is surprising, however, is the fact that the Gloster still remains a value for money proposition, even after the recent price hike. Talking about variant-wise pricing now, the base-spec Gloster Super is the most affected with a Rs 1 lakh price increase while the top-spec Gloster Savvy has been the least affected. The range now starts at INR 29.98 Lakh as opposed to the previous pricing which was INR 28.98 Lakh. The smart 7-seater variant is now priced at INR 31.48 Lakh, translating to a price hike of INR 50,000. The Sharp variant too, has received a slight price bump of INR 30,000.

Specifications and features

The MG Gloster comes with a host of features like leather seats, a huge 12.3-inch infotainment system, which comes with the support of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Gloster also gets an 8.0-inch instrument cluster, three-zone auto climate control, a fatigue reminder system, captain seats, LED cabin lights, panoramic sunroof, projector lens LED headlights, LED DRLs, and 12 speakers and 64 different colour options for ambient lighting, to ensure a completely different driving experience. To make the city drives easy, MG has also equipped its Gloster with the new i-Smart 2.0 AI assistance technology with 3D maps and new apps. The MG Gloster SUV also comes with a set of 19-inch wheels.

And how can we not mention the coolest segment-first feature of MG Gloster, the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). It is a new feature for Indian customers, which not only enhances driving experience and safety, by assisting the driver, but it also allows the car to park itself in tight spots. Some of its key features include Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Automatic Parking Assist amongst others like Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Blind Spot Detection (BSD). These features have raised the bar of the SUV’s in India, and we expect upcoming premium SUVs to ace some more driving aids.

On the performance front, the MG Gloster is powered by a 2.0-litre, twin-turbo diesel engine that produces 218bhp of power and 480Nm of peak torque. The SUV comes paired to an 8-speed automatic gearbox along with an on-demand 4WD system and four different off-road drive terrain modes called sand, rock, snow, and mud. It also gets three drive modes for city drives, namely- eco, sport and auto. It is available in four colour options- Agate Red, Metal Black, Metal Ash and Warm White.