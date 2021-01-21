KTM 890 Duke Now Has A Base Variant

KTM first unveiled their 890 Duke R, the first to be built on their 890 platform at the EICMA 2019, and set the ball rolling. Subsequently, it was launched in various international markets. In addition to the 890 Duke R, KTM then unveiled an ADV on the same 890 platform, the 890 Adventure in October 2020. And now, adding to the 890 list is the latest entrant, the Duke 890 which is like the Duke R on a bit of a diet.

The Duke 890’s design is inspired by the 890 Duke R. The dry weight of the 890 Duke is around 169 kg which is interestingly the same as the 790 Duke, but is a full 3 kilos heavier than 890 Duke R.

The seat height happens to be 820 mm which is a bit lower than both 790 Duke and the 890 Duke R. The all-new KTM Duke 890 sits on a Chromium-Molybdenum-Steel frame with a cast aluminium subframe. It is a naked motorcycle and hence features a sloping fuel tank, a bit stepped up sit and 2 upswept exhausts. Sweet.

The engine is the same that propels the 890 Duke R, although it has been fractionally de-tuned. It is the same 889cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that puts out 115HP of peak power and 91Nm of peak torque, down 6HP and 7Nm from the Duke 890 R which delivers 121HP and 98Nm of peak outputs.

The bump in performance over the 790 Duke now brings the 890 Duke at par with the likes of Triumph Triple Street R and the Ducati Monster. Talking electronics, the 890 Duke gets 3 riding modes – rain, street and sport. It also gets an optional track mode. It also gets a TFT display, traction control with 9 levels of adjustment, cornering ABS, anti-wheelie, an adjustable throttle response etc.

The 890 Duke also gets a bidirectional quick-shifter as standard. The styling is quite similar to Duke 890 R. Suspension duties are handled by 43mm WP Apex USD forks up front and a rear mono-shock which KTM claims are better than the 790. Braking is taken care of dual 300mm rotors at the front, which aren’t Brembo brakes though. Duke 890 uses Continental ContiRoad tyres.

KTM might not update the 790 Duke to meet BS6 norms and instead bring in the 890 Duke to India. Prices could fall into INR 8-10 lakhs category.