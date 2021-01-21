2021 Volvo S60 Launched At INR 45.9 Lakh

Finally, Volvo has launched its premium sedan, the S60 in India for an introductory price of INR 45.9 lakhs ( all prices, ex-showroom ). This model has been on sale since 2019 in various international markets, but quite a few reasons plagued the S60’s entry into India. But, now that we finally have the S60 in India, let us look at what it has to offer.

More details

First up, for the early buyers, Volvo is offering a complimentary membership to Volvo’s exclusive Tre Kronor Experience program. Volvo has started accepting bookings for the S60 for a limited number of units and if you wish to book one, you can do so via Volvo India’s official website.

Volvo had earlier stated that the deliveries of the luxury sedan will commence cometh March 2021. The exclusive Volvo Tre Kronor Experience Program offers multiple priorities and personalized experiences to the owners like a dedicated Volvo relationship manager, doorstep solutions for some specific services, complimentary pick-up and drop of cars for service-related needs and more.

The S60 is built on Volvo’s Scalable Product Architecture ( SPA ) platform and has successfully 5-star safety ratings in the Euro NCAP. Volvos are always known to be one of the safest cars around and the S60 is no different. The S60 shares its safety tech with top of the line 90 series and the XC90, all of which are very well-known for its safety amongst other things. The S60 boasts of some state-of-the-art tech like pilot assist and city safety.

Mechanically, Volvo S60 draws power from a 2.0L, 4 cyl petrol engine that delivers 190BHP and 300Nm of peak outputs mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox with a limited top speed of 180 kph. It rivals with the Audi A4, BMW 3-series, Mercedes C-Class and the Jaguar XE.

Official statement

“As a brand, we have saved more than a million lives through our safety innovations and we are committed to help save the next million. The new S60 is one of the safest sedans today and surely helps us save more lives,” Charles Frump, Managing Director – Volvo Car India, said. “The new S60 is an exciting car and will attract people who like top-of-the-line luxury and safety features in their ride. As we open the bookings for S60, we want to make sure the customers remain safe while retaining the flexibility to book the car from anywhere. The online route achieves both these goals efficiently,” he added.