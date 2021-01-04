KTM 890 Adventure Set to Become More Adventurous?

KTM might be famous for its RC and Duke series of motorcycles in our country but when it comes to lineage and expertise, KTMs take it home when it comes to off-road prowess. Their dominion in the Dakar Rally – the toughest rally in the world, reflects the same. KTMs Adventure line of road-legal motorcycles are making all the headlines. In 2020, KTM rolled out 890 Adventure for international markets. It hasn’t been that long since its unveiling and an updated 890 Adventure has already been spied testing.

While the 2020 890 Adventure focused more on an updated powertrain and an updated set of electronics, the spy shot reveals that the upcoming 890 Adventure will focus more on the cosmetic and ergonomics front.

The most prominent change has to be the new fairing. The new fairing seems to be more wrapped around than before, covering the internals in a better way. One good look at the spy shot and it becomes pretty imminent that the new 890 Adventure looks closer to the forthcoming Husqvarna Norden 901. The new design should improve weather protection, while also delivering a more typical adventure look. The other big change comes in the fuel tanks. For the uninitiated, the current model utilizes a pair of saddle tanks, just like the genuine Dakar rally machines. It seems like KTM has slimmed down the lower tanks, but widened them further up in the new model.

2020 KTM 890 Adventure

When KTM unleashed the 890 Duke, it was expected that they will use the same engine to carve out an ADV-tourer out of it. Without much pompousness, KTM did exactly what they were expected to do. The current model uses the engine first seen on the 890 Duke. It is powered by an 889cc parallel-twin engine which produces 105 horsepower (versus the Duke’s 119 hp) and 99,9 NM of torque.

The maximum power output might have come down but expect the motor to deliver the power in typical KTM fashion, only the madness will be unleashed in lower and mid revs to facilitate trail bashing.

The updated engine is mounted to a tubular Chromoly steel frame with an aluminium steering head tube and a lighter subframe. The new 890s also feature a reinforced PASC anti-hopping clutch paired with a six-speed transmission and an optional Quickshifter.