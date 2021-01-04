Nissan Magnite Clocks 33,000 Bookings in its Debut Month

Nissan once was a decent selling brand in India, especially when it had the Sunny, the X-trail and the Evalia under its portfolio. But, over the years though with the rising competition from other manufacturers, particularly Korean counterparts, Nissan’s market share declined. Currently, it holds a very marginal share of less than a Percent. And, to ramp up its sales, Nissan introduced its Magnite and boy has it delivered!

Nissan Magnite was launched on 2nd of December 2020 and within a month of its launch, it has successfully managed to garner almost 33,000 bookings. To put it into perspective, 33,000 bookings a month averages to around over 1,000 bookings every single day, which is absolutely insane to think of.

Currently, Nissan has its production facility in Chennai which manufactures both Nissan and Datsun products, which has an output of 5000 units a month. Nissan has to ramp its production to meet the demands otherwise the waiting period is going to further skyrocket. But, nonetheless, Magnite could well be the product that saved the day for Nissan in India, and it will be eager to replicate the same with something from its Datsun line up.

On the outside, the Magnite looks bold with a large front grille surrounded by chrome and LED headlights that complement its ferocious and angry-looking front look. It has inverted L shaped LED DRLs on the bottom with fog lights placed further below. It gets a funky set of 16” Alloys on the sides. The rear is a bit less aggressive with teardrop tail lights which are reminiscent of the XUV 300 and a dual-tone rear bumper.

The inside is a host to a lot of features. It features an 8” touch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Car play, auto AC, rear AC vents and higher trims feature JBL sound system, wireless charger, air purifier, ambient lighting etc. Dual airbags, reverse parking sensors ABS and EBD are also offered.

Mechanically, it is powered by the same 1.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine that powers the Renault Triber as well which puts out 72PS and 96Nm of peak outputs and is mated to 5-speed Manual transmission. It also gets a 1.0L turbo petrol unit which is good for 100PS and 160Nm of peak outputs, mated to a 5-speed Manual or a CVT unit. Its introductory pricing starts at INR 4.99 lakhs, which was one of the key reasons the Magnite hit the jackpot.