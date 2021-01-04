India-bound MG ZS Facelift Bags 5 Stars in ASEAN NCAP Crash Test

MG Motors entered India in 2019 with their Hector and quickly followed it up by an electric car named the MG ZS EV. And now, to further expand their portfolio, MG is all set to introduce an IC-engine driven ZS which has been spotted testing on the roads quite a few times now, indicating, if anything, that the launch is not at all far away. Before it’s India launch, ASEAN NCAP tested the 2020 model of the MG ZS SUV and the ZS secured 5-star safety rating.

More details

It is expected that upon its launch, the MG ZS Petrol will take on the likes of the Kia Seltos and the Hyundai Creta which are established players in that segment.

But, the ZS will have a clear safety advantage in the safety department and that could prove to be one of its major USPs. The MG ZS scored 44.82 points for adult occupant protection and 20.92 points for child occupant safety. For your information, the model that was tested by the ASEAN NCAP is currently available on sale in Thailand and Vietnam. The ZS in India which be manufactured in MG’s Gujarat facility which might affect the safety rating of the India-spec ZS but it should do pretty good considering a global variant scored 5 stars.

MG ZS Facelift

Earlier this year, MG introduced its ZS facelift in the UK and now, it is expected that the facelift will make its way in India and the spy shots indicate that MG is almost certainly bringing the updated facelift to India and not the previous version, unlike many global manufacturers, who bring a generation or two older cars to India. In fact, MG showcased its petrol-powered version of the ZS earlier this year in February at the Auto Expo and that was the facelifted model too.

It is likely to come with newly designed alloy wheels as seen on the test mule. It’ll be a bit more macho and aggressive than the Sleek ZS EV version and can get a large infotainment system, 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof etc. like the UK-spec model.

Mechanically, it might be powered by a 1.5L, naturally aspirated petrol engine putting out 120BHP and 150Nm of peak outputs. A 1.3L turbo petrol might be offered as well, putting out 163BHP and 250Nm of peak outputs. It could be mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic unit. It is safe to assume that its launch isn’t far away and should happen this year.