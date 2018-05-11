286 Hp Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR Concept Unveiled; To Be The Fastest GTI In The Model Range

The new, 290 PS Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR Concept marks a new chapter in the Golf GTI history. Jürgen Stackmann, Volkswagen Board Member for Sales, has unveiled the road version of the racing car of the international TCR series of the same name. The première took place at the GTI meeting at Reifnitz am Wörthersee, Austria. Stackmann said that while the Golf GTI TCR Concept is a study at the moment, the brand aims to make this GTI vision come true by the end of the year.

The power of the 370 Nm-strong turbocharged engine is transmitted to the front wheels from 1,600 rpm as standard via a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox (DSG) and a locking differential. The top speed of the standard version will be 250 km/h, but this can be increased to 264 km/h by opting to remove the electronic Vmax limiter, making this Golf the fastest GTI of the current model range.

The future standard version will leave the Wolfsburg plant with 18-inch “Belvedere” forged wheels while 19-inch alloy wheels will also be available as an option. The hot hatchback will also get high performance braking system with perforated discs. The top Golf GTI model features two extra radiators for sufficient cooling for the high engine performance.

But wait, there’s more! If desired, enthusiastic drivers can order a package that pushes the performance even further towards the racetrack. Besides removal of the Vmax limit and the new 19-inch wheels, the optional pack also includes an even more dynamic sports chassis and the adaptive chassis control (DCC). It adapts to the characteristics of the electrically adjustable shock absorbers at the touch of a button.

Visually, at the front, is a newly designed bumper with sharply contoured splitter (front spoiler) which identifies the Golf GTI as a TCR version. Moreover, the newly designed panel attachment on the side, is continued to the rear. In silhouette, the “TCR” lettering above the sills also attracts attention and is optionally customised with an additional decoration in the typical GTI honeycomb design. The Golf has a particularly inviting effect when opening the front doors. The TCR logo is projected on to the asphalt. The stainless steel sill panel trim is personalised by means of a red illuminated element.

Inside, the premium sport seats are finished with newly designed microfibre/fabric covers. The door inserts and gear stick cover have also been finished in microfibre. The seat centre sections are in the contrasting colour “Flash Red”, which is the bridge to the red contrasting stitching on the sports steering wheel.