KTM 390 Adventure X Out, New X Plus In: A Feature-Packed Beast on a Budget!

4-Pointer Overview:
- KTM discontinues 390 Adventure X; bookings halted across India
- New 390 Adventure X Plus to bring premium features at a value price
- Cornering ABS, Traction Control, Cruise Control, and Ride Modes confirmed
- Launch expected in the coming weeks with ~₹15–20K price bump
Introduction: Farewell X, Hello X Plus
The KTM 390 Adventure X was a wallet-friendly icon in the world of mid-weight adventure touring. But now, that chapter is officially closing. Don’t be disheartened, though — KTM has stopped bookings for the Adventure X variant across the country to make way for a new player: the 390 Adventure X Plus. And trust us, this is more than just a minor update — it’s a tech-laden upgrade poised to revolutionize the segment.
Smarter Tech, Better Control
The biggest news? The X Plus borrows its brain from the standard 390 Adventure, packing an IMU-based electronic package. That means you now get Cornering ABS and Cornering Traction Control, both switchable — a rarity in this segment and a game-changer for serious riders.
Cruise Control also makes its way in, a feature previously reserved for KTM’s more premium offerings. Whether you’re on the highway or exploring unknown backroads, the X Plus gives you more freedom with less fatigue.
Ride Modes for Every Terrain
The 390 Adventure X Plus doesn’t just ride smart — it rides adaptively. It features three ride modes — Street, Rain, and Off-Road — giving the rider control and confidence no matter the conditions. While the suspension setup remains non-adjustable, KTM’s existing chassis-suspension synergy offers a solid balance between road comfort and off-road durability.
Feature Comparison Table:
|Feature
|390 Adventure X
|390 Adventure X Plus
|Cornering ABS
|❌
|✅ (Switchable)
|Cornering Traction Control
|❌
|✅ (Switchable)
|Cruise Control
|❌
|✅
|Ride Modes (Street, Rain, Off-Road)
|❌
|✅
|Wheels
|19” front / 17” rear
|Same
|Suspension
|Non-adjustable
|Non-adjustable
|Expected Price (Ex-showroom)
|₹2.81 lakh (approx)
|₹2.95–3.00 lakh (est.)
Conclusion: A Plus-Sized Step Forward
KTM has listened to its riders. The 390 Adventure X Plus is not just a mild refresh — it’s a response to what Indian ADV riders have been asking for: more tech, more control, more value.
At an estimated ₹15,000–₹20,000 premium, the X Plus slots perfectly between the stripped-down X and the fully-loaded standard Adventure 390. With launch expected in just a few weeks, it’s safe to say KTM is ready to redefine value in the ADV space again.
Buckle up, because the X Plus is about to hit the road running.