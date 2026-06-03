Tata Safari EV Caught Testing For The First Time

The Safari name has been around for years and has always been linked with large family SUVs. For many buyers, it was one of those vehicles that stood out because of its size, road presence and ability to carry more people comfortably. Now, that familiar name appears ready for a new chapter.
Tata Motors has been spotted testing the Safari EV on public roads for the very first time. While the company has not officially revealed the SUV yet, the test vehicle gives a good idea of what can be expected when it arrives later this year.
What Was Seen On The Test Vehicle?
Heavy camouflage covered most of the body, but a few details were still visible.
Some noticeable elements included:
- New side step design
- Independent multi-link rear suspension
- No visible exhaust pipe
- Similar overall shape as the current Safari
The side step is particularly interesting because it is not offered on the regular diesel-powered Safari. The suspension setup also looks similar to what Tata uses on the recently launched Harrier EV.
Design Expected To Stay Familiar
From a distance, the Safari EV looks very close to the standard Safari. Tata appears to be keeping the well-known shape intact.
Expected changes include:
- Closed front grille
- EV-specific badges
- Updated front bumper
- Revised rear bumper
- Fresh alloy wheel design
The dimensions are also likely to remain unchanged. That means buyers can expect the same spacious three-row layout that the Safari is known for.
Technology Package Likely To Be Shared With Harrier EV
A large part of the Safari EV’s technology is expected to come directly from the Harrier EV.
Features likely to be offered include:
- Large touchscreen infotainment system
- Digital instrument display
- OTA software updates
- Connected car technology
- JBL audio system with Dolby Atmos
Tata’s TiDAL software architecture is also expected to be part of the package. This system allows the SUV to support a range of advanced digital functions.
More Features Could Be Added
The Safari EV may also receive several premium convenience features.
Expected equipment list:
- Auto park assist
- Summon mode
- 540-degree camera
- Vehicle-to-Load function
- Vehicle-to-Vehicle charging
- Low-speed cruise control
- Integrated UPI payments
- Advanced ADAS suite
These features would place it among the most technology-packed SUVs in Tata’s lineup.
Battery And Performance Details
Official specifications are not available yet, but the Safari EV is expected to use the same battery options as the Harrier EV.
Possible battery choices:
- 65 kWh battery pack
- 75 kWh battery pack
Drive options may include:
- Rear-wheel drive
- Dual-motor all-wheel drive
The AWD version is expected to use the larger battery pack and offer stronger performance.
Since the Safari is bigger and heavier than the Harrier EV, its driving range could be slightly lower. For reference, the Harrier EV delivers a claimed range of up to 628 km depending on the version.
Rivals And Expected Pricing
The electric SUV space is changing quickly. Mahindra already has the XEV 9S in the market, and it has emerged as one of the company’s strongest-selling EVs.
When launched, the Safari EV will take on:
- Mahindra XEV 9S
- BYD eMAX 7
- Upcoming premium family EVs
Industry estimates suggest pricing could start around Rs 22 lakh and extend up to around Rs 30 lakh depending on the variant.