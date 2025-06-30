Hero Vida VX2 to Launch on July 1: Budget-Friendly EV With Swappable Batteries Set to Shake Things Up

Quick Overview
- Launching July 1, expected price: ₹65,000–₹70,000
- Offers removable 2.2kWh / 3.4kWh battery options
- 100+ km range, simple design, practical features
- Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) to keep running costs low
A Scooter That’s Built Around You
Not every electric scooter needs to shout. Some just speak your language. And that’s exactly what Hero MotoCorp is doing with the upcoming Vida VX2, launching on July 1.
Where most EVs try to wow with futuristic features and sky-high price tags, the VX2 feels more grounded. It’s honest. Simple. And most importantly, made for people who just want a reliable, budget-friendly ride to get around town.
Practicality First, Frills Later
The VX2 doesn’t go overboard. You get removable batteries, a straightforward key ignition, drum brakes (with a disc up front in higher trims), and tactile buttons instead of overcomplicated touchscreens. There’s a compact digital display, a design inspired by the slick VIDA Z concept, and the kind of city-focused simplicity that makes life easier.
It’s not about flaunting features. It’s about getting from A to B without stress.
A Battery Model That’s Actually Thoughtful
Here’s where Hero gets smart: instead of asking you to buy the battery outright, you can opt for their Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model. What that means? Lower initial prices (expect ₹65K–₹70K ex-showroom) and the ability to swap out batteries when needed. No charging at home? No problem.
With 2.2kWh and 3.4kWh removable battery options, you’re looking at a real-world range of 100+ km — enough for daily city runs without ever feeling anxious.
Simple, Affordable, and Just Makes Sense
Let’s be real: not everyone needs a flashy, expensive scooter. What we need is something we can count on. That’s why the Vida VX2 stands out. It’s not here to impress — it’s here to serve, and that’s more refreshing than any big screen or gimmicky app.
Plus, Hero’s massive service network means support is never too far away.
VX2 vs The Usual Suspects
|Model
|Price (INR, ex-showroom)
|Key Highlights
|Hero Vida VX2 (Est.)
|₹65,000–₹70,000
|Removable battery, BaaS model, budget-friendly
|TVS iQube
|₹94,999
|Smart connectivity, decent range
|Ola S1 Air
|₹84,999
|Feature-rich, app-based control
|Bajaj Chetak
|₹95,998
|Retro-modern styling, proven build
Final Word: It’s Real, It’s Relatable, and It’s Hero
The Vida VX2 isn’t trying to grab the spotlight or show off—it’s just trying to make life easier. With removable batteries, a price that won’t make you think twice, and a design that focuses on the everyday, it’s built for people who just want a simple, reliable ride.
And honestly, maybe that’s exactly what India’s been waiting for—a scooter that keeps things real, and gets the job done without making a fuss.