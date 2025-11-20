Komaki MX16 Pro Launched at Rs 1.69 Lakh with 200 km Range and Premium Cruiser Styling

Komaki Electric has launched a new electric cruiser motorcycle called the MX16 Pro. The concept behind this bike is rather simple – it’s meant for people who want something that looks like a cruiser, feels solid on the road, and still runs on electric power without costing too much to use every day.
The price of the MX16 Pro is Rs 1,69,999. The bike is powered by a 5 kW hub motor and a 4.5 kWh battery pack, and the company states that it can travel anywhere between 160 km and 220 km on a full charge. The top speed is around 80 kmph, which is more than enough for regular city riding.
A couple of things to note about the bike:
- reinforced metal body
- 5 kW BLDC hub motor
- 4.5 kWh battery
- 160-220 km range
- around 80 kmph top speed
- triple disc brakes
- adjustable suspension
Komaki also highlights the extremely low running cost. They claim you can ride around 200 km for just Rs 15-20, whereas a petrol bike would cost around Rs 700 for the same distance. It’s a straightforward way of showing how much riders can save on fuel.
The MX16 Pro also gets a few modern touches without overcomplicating things. You get a TFT display, Bluetooth, cruise control, reverse mode, regenerative braking, and park assist. Nothing excessive – just enough to make daily riding feel a bit smarter.
It comes in two colours – a dual-tone finish and a jet-black option. The stretched-out frame and broad seat give it the stance and silhouette of a traditional cruiser.
Gunjan Malhotra, Co-founder of Komaki Electric Vehicles said,
“The launch of MX16 Pro can be considered a game changer in the EV segment. It has been majorly introduced with the purpose of blending powerful performance, cutting-edge technology, and unmatched comfort to make every ride, from weekend leisure drives to daily spins, an enjoyable experience.”
Komaki as a company has been expanding rapidly. They say they’ve grown over 1200% in 20 months, without loans or government assistance. The brand now has more than 1,000 dealers and over 200,000 customers across India. Their lineup also includes models like the Ranger, M16, SE, MG Pro, and the CAT series.
They’ve installed more than 1 lakh lithium batteries so far — not only for EVs but also for solar and industrial applications. The MX16 Pro is simply another step in their effort to offer electric choices for different kinds of riders.
All in all, the Komaki MX16 Pro feels like a no-nonsense, practical electric cruiser. Nothing too complicated, nothing over the top — just a bike built for laid-back rides, low running costs, and a strong, durable body that can handle everyday use.