Greaves Cotton and Ligier Group Partner to Power Europe’s Microcars with Euro V+ Diesel Engines

Greaves Cotton has been around for a very long time and they have earned a reputation for making dependable engineering solutions. Now they’ve joined forces with Ligier Group in Europe, known for making small city cars and quadricycles. This new partnership is centred around a diesel engine that Greaves has developed, and it is already being used in some of Ligier’s latest models.
At the heart of this collaboration is a 499cc REVO D+ diesel engine which complies with Euro V+ emission standards. Designed specifically for small microcars, this unit now powers vehicles such as the Ligier JS50 and Ligier Myli. Greaves produces the engine at its facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, from where it is exported to multiple European markets.
These vehicles are sold in countries such as:
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Germany
- Austria
- Portugal
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Luxembourg
- Norway
- Sweden
- Latvia
- Greece
- Lithuania
- Estonia
- Czech Republic
On paper, the engine is simple:
499cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke diesel | Electronic fuel injection | 6.0 kW at 3000 rpm | 26 Nm between 1800 – 2200 rpm.
Numbers aside, this means a small and efficient power unit that is ideal for lightweight quadricycles – vehicles that are commonly used in Europe for short distances, day-to-day errands and maneuvering through tight urban areas. For such users, low noise, fuel efficiency and reliability are of great importance and this engine has been designed with these aspects in mind.
Developing it, however, required a lengthy list of demanding European validation steps. Greaves had to put the engine through endurance cycles, cold-weather trials, lifecycle reliability checks and global standard emissions testing. Since Europe has such a wide range of climates and road conditions, the engine had to be proven in a wide range of environments. Its adoption in so many countries indicates that the rigorous testing process provided the results one would expect.
Another interesting aspect of this collaboration is that Greaves did not just provide an engine. The company also developed a wider control system around the unit, signalling a move towards offering more integrated powertrain and mobility solutions rather than being just a component supplier.
Greaves views leadership as an example of Indian engineering being successfully applied to the everyday mobility sector in Europe. Ligier, for its part, has enjoyed the reliable working relationship and the trust that has developed through the development process.
Speaking on the collaboration, the leadership shared:
Mr. Parag Satpute, Managing Director and Group CEO, Greaves Cotton Limited said:
“This partnership with Ligier is a proud milestone for Greaves Cotton, showcasing how a Made-in-India powertrain is driving European mobility solutions. It reflects our strong engineering capabilities, customer-centric approach, and commitment to delivering global quality standards from our Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar plant. As a trusted partner to OEMs worldwide, we continue to strengthen our comprehensive solutions driven approach that meet the demands of global OEMs for highest standards of performance, efficiency, and sustainability.”
Christian Dujardin, CEO, Ligier Group, said:
“Our partnership with Greaves has been marked by outstanding collaboration and mutual trust. Together, we have succeeded in bringing to market the new 499cc REVO D+ engine – a modern, efficient, and reliable powertrain that perfectly meets today’s market expectations, regulatory standards, and customer demands. We are proud of the quality and fluidity of our exchanges throughout this project, which have allowed us to combine innovation and performance. Our teams continue to work hand in hand on future developments to stay one step ahead of the competition and uphold Ligier’s promise of always being at the forefront of innovation.”
Overall, the partnership works on a quiet, steady – and without theatrics – but it’s indicative of the way engineering firms can support one another across continents in the ever-expanding world of micromobility. For Greaves, it’s a chance to put Indian-built technology on a global stage, while Ligier gets a reliable engine for its fleet of compact urban vehicles. It’s a collaboration based on practicality and the changing needs of small-format transportation in Europe.