Apollo Tyres & KIIT Join Forces for India’s First Tyre Technology Course — A Major Shift in Engineering Education

Apollo Tyres and KIIT have started something quiet different in India. Both have joined hands to bring tyre technology into engineering classrooms, something that has never been done before in the country.
More than this, the new partnership is about giving the students real knowledge that they will be able to use rather than just reading theory from books. Tyres may look like a small part of a car, but the science behind them is huge. And now students will finally get a chance to study it properly.
The proposed new elective on tyre technology will be additional to KIIT’s Engineering program, and Apollo Tyres will help build everything from the ground up.
Some of the initiatives that Apollo Tyres will be supporting include:
- Helping create the syllabus
- Sharing study material
- Adding updated tech details
- Ensuring that students learn what the industry actually needs.
The company believes that students should not just learn from textbooks but also understand how real-world processes work. For this reason, Apollo Tyres will also open internship and training opportunities across its facilities. This will help young engineers gain hands-on experience in tyre design, testing, and manufacturing.
KIIT feels the same. Industries and universities must go hand in glove with each other if students have to be ready for jobs in their modern versions, the university said. Technology is moving fast, and old-style classroom teaching is not enough on its own anymore.
The university is confident that this specialisation will give its students an edge over others and may even inspire new ideas or innovations.
R Mahalakshmi, Chief Human Resources Officer, Apollo Tyres Ltd said,
“This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone for the Indian automotive sector. By bringing tyre technology into mainstream engineering education for the first time, we aim to equip young engineers with future-ready skills and real-world exposure. Through internships and on-ground training at our facilities, students will gain hands-on experience with cutting-edge tyre design, manufacturing and testing, strengthening the talent pipeline for India’s mobility future.”
Prof (Dr) Saranjit Singh, Vice Chancellor, KIIT-DU said,
“In the fast-growing demand for a market ready workforce, it is imperative that Industry and Academia work closely together to develop quality tech talent. Being one of the leading technology universities, we have a strong intellectual capital and talent base to partner with industry in bridging the talent gap and nurturing future-ready digital professionals. The introduction of co-branded specialisation, ‘Tyre Technology’, will definitely give our students a new scope for innovation and edge over others.”
Prof. (Dr.) Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT, KISS and KIMS, said ,
“Tyres may seem simple, but they play a crucial role in how any vehicle performs. This partnership will give students a great chance to learn, understand real engineering challenges, and pick up the best industry practices.”
This partnership is likely to allow students to access niche areas in technology that they would not normally be exposed to. It will also help them build skills that the automotive sector needs for the future. Simple and interesting conclusion.
Overall, the association between Apollo Tyres and KIIT feels like a pragmatic and meaningful step. This will open a new learning route for students studying engineering, bridge the classroom with fieldwork in an industry, and provide the young talents with an opportunity to learn something really useful on the road ahead.