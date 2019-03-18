The Tesla Model Y Is a Crossover Based on the Model 3

The demand for SUVs is on a rise nowadays, not only in the Indian market but even in international markets like USA and China. Trying to meet this demand, with a more affordable option is Tesla who have launched the Model Y, a crossover based on the model 3 sedan. A more affordable offering in the Tesla stable, the prices the Model Y carries the same features as the Model 3 sedan but in a more spacious, SUV like package. The Model Y will be made available in a total of 4 variants and prices start from $39,000. Completing the ‘S3XY’ lineup in Tesla, the Model Y represents a 10% rise in cost when compared to the Model 3 sedan.

Known to provide an instant kick down of torque, all-electric cars seem to have a rather sporty performance. Tesla uses the floor panel to install the battery pack which translates to a better handling machine because of its low centre of gravity. The Model Y is no exception and is made this exact way. Autonomous driving is not part of the standard equipment in the car but can be unlocked for an additional $3,000. Other features include a huge panoramic roof, giving the driver a very huge angle of vision and a large touchscreen which controls each and every aspect of the car. Safety has been a high priority while making this car and Elon Musk seems to be quite optimistic for the crash test results. The car also has a very low drag coefficient of just 0.23.

Also Read: Tesla Introduces Dog Mode for Our Furry Friends

Talking about numbers, the car would be offered in a total of four variants, each better equipped than the latter. AT $39,000 you get the standard variant which comes with a range of 230 miles, a top speed of 120 kmph and a 0-60 mph time of 5.9 seconds. For $47,000 you can get the long-range model which is good for 300 miles on a single charge and does the 0-60 mph sprint in 5.5 seconds and goes all the way till 130 mph. The dual motor AWD variant retails for $51,000 and gives a range of 280 miles, top speed of 135 mph and a 0-60 mph time of 4.8 seconds. The range-topping and most sporty option, the Performance variant will set you back by $60,000, giving you a range of 280 miles, a top speed of 150 mph and a 0-60 mph time of 3.5 seconds. If Tesla were to make its way to India, the Model Y would probably be their largest selling model. Below are some images of the car, do have a look.