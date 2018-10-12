Here Is the New MV Augusta Brutale 800 RR, Launched at INR 18,99,000

The Kinetic group recently launched a bunch of bikes under the Motoroyale brand, which is India’s first multi-brand bike showroom. One of their new offerings is the MV Augusta Brutale 800 RR superbike. This powerful naked street bike will join in the MV Augusta stable in India which comprises other superbikes like the F4 and F3 all of them known to be great racing machines. Powering this naked monster is a 798 cc 3 cylinder motor churning out 140 horses and gets a bunch sophisticated electronics to assist the rider. The bike would be available in showrooms with two colour options, a Pearl Ice White and a Pearl Shock Red, both of which get metallic black accents.

The bike comes loaded with equipment and driver aids like ride by wire, 8-level traction control, Bosch 9 plus ABS with rear wheel lift up mitigation, Brembo brakes and a slipper clutch. The rider also can use the digital instrument console to select one out four riding modes – normal, rain, sport and custom to suit the road conditions and have the bike running in a more suitable manner. With a dry weight of just 175 kilograms, the bike has a great power to weight ratio, to put things into perspective an Abarth Punto, a very respectable hot hatch, generates 145bhp and pulls a weight of 1,200 kilograms.

Also Read: Return Of The Hyosung Aquila 650: Gets Priced At Rs. 5.55 Lakh Ex-Showroom Mumbai

Talking about the company, MV Augusta is a brand that has had a glorious past, they have been known to make some pretty fast bikes which are up for the most challenging circuits worldwide. Backing up this claim is the fact that this Italian manufacturer has won the MotoGP Championship 37 times, the Grand Prix 270 times and has seen 3000 podium finishes in the past. There are not many bike makers in the world today who can boast about such performance in the past, which makes this bike, the MV Augusta Brutale 800 RR, quite a proposition to acquire with a price tag of INR 18,99,000, Ex-Showroom, India. Do check out the images of the bike below.

Also Read: Upcoming Bikes In India 2019