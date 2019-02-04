Huge Crowds Emerge at the Red Bull FMX Jam in Mumbai

It had been an action-packed weekend for the people of Mumbai where Redbull hosted the FMX jam. The athletes performed gravity-defying stunts which thrilled a huge audience near the Gateway of India in Mumbai. People at the event witnessed a variety of stunts, even head stands at the promenade of the monument. Red Bull athletes Robbie Maddison, Alexey Kolesnikov and Tom Pages along with Martin Koren, Radek Bilek & Julien Vanstippen were the daredevils that put up a show for the audience. This event was supported by the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation, they plan to position Mumbai as an emerging destination for hosting various national and international events such as these.

Known for being the stunt double for Vin Diesel in xXx: Return of Xander Cage and Daniel Craig’s in Skyfall, Robbie Maddison. This veteran Redbull athlete said, “As a motocross rider who has been doing this for fifteen years, I have had my fair share of injuries and near-fatal accidents. But nothing has ever stopped me from doing this. I will continue to ride. It was exciting to see so many fans in Mumbai and perform for the enthusiastic crowd at the Red Bull FMX Jam along with all the other amazing athletes.”

Also Read: Indian Motorsport legends To Drive A Volkswagen Polo At The ‘Race of Legends’ in Thane

Alexei Kolesnikov, the first rider to have landed a backflip in Russia, said, “Such a great experience for me to perform at Red Bull FMX Jam Mumbai show at the iconic Gateway of India. I hope we put out a special show for the enthusiastic Mumbaikars there. Would like to thank Red Bull for giving me this fantastic opportunity.” “Such a great experience for me to perform at Red Bull FMX Jam Mumbai show at the iconic Gateway of India. I hope we put out a special show for the enthusiastic Mumbaikars there. Would like to thank Red Bull for giving me this fantastic opportunity.”