Kia Sonet ARAI Fuel Economy Revealed; Better Than Venue?

Kia has successfully created some buzz among everyone looking to buy a compact SUV. The company has already registered 6500+ pre-bookings for the car on day one and it appears that after the Seltos, the Sonet could set the cash registers ring louder for the Korean carmaker. Based on its cousin, the Venue, the Kia Sonet shares the same engine as Hyundai’s compact SUV, however, offers more features and a segment-first diesel+torque converter automatic combo. The Sonet will go on sale in mid-September and prior to that, it’s ARAI fuel economy numbers have been revealed. Engine and Mileage Kia Sonet shares the same engines as the Hyundai Venue, which include, a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The turbo petrol engine promises a fuel-efficiency close to 18.3 km/l for the seven-speed DCT variant and 18.2 km/l for the iMT variant. For the 1.2-litre petrol engine, available in combination with only a five-speed manual gearbox, the Sonet claims to deliver a fuel-economy of 18.4 km/l. Now, the most interesting part, the diesel engine; will reportedly deliver a fuel efficiency of 19 km/l for the six-speed AT configuration and 24.1 km/l with the six-speed manual gearbox. Given below is a table which briefly describes the data. Kia Sonet Engine and transmission Mileage Power Torque 1.2 L, 5 speed MT (petrol) 18.4 kmpl 83 bhp 115 Nm 1.0 L, iMT (petrol) 18.2 kmpl 120 bhp 172 Nm 1.0 L, 7-speed DCT (petrol) 18.3 kmpl 120 bhp 172 Nm 1.5 L, 6-speed MT (diesel) 24.1 kmpl 100 bhp 240 Nm 1.5 L, 6-speed AT (diesel) 19.0 kmpl 115 bhp 250 Nm

Compared to the Venue, these numbers are marginally better as the 1.2-litre petrol manual for the Hyundai is rated for 17.52 kmpl. The turbo petrol with a manual and 7-speed DCT gearbox is rated for 18.2 kmpl and 18.15 kmpl respectively. The diesel engine paired with a manual gearbox for the Venue is rated for 23.4 kmpl.

The challenge

Kia has established itself as the fastest-growing car brand in India. Within a short span of one year, since their arrival, they have successfully managed to sell more than 1 lakh cars in India and that too, when the entire automotive industry was facing a slump. Sonet is produced at the same plant in Anantpur, Andhra Pradesh; where Kia assembles the Seltos SUV.

Also Read: Kia Sonet Vs Hyundai Venue: Specs Comparison

Although the challenge for Kia would be to take a lesson from the Seltos, which even today has a long waiting period, thanks to creative marketing and huge demand for this feature-packed SUV. If Kia is able to handle the waiting periods and prevent customers from shifting to other options, Sonet could surely break some records in the times ahead.