Chennai’s Sai Prithvi And Pune’s Oshan Kothadiya Enjoy Victory At Indian E-Racing Championship

Volkswagen Motorsport India has partnered with Mumbai Falcons for racing action to continue during these distanced times. At Round 4 of the Indian e-Racing Championship, Chennai’s Sai Prithvi and Pune’s Oshan Kothadiya won a race each, in the Pro Class.

The duo picked up their first win of this season, at the Daytona International Speedway. The qualifying round saw Pune’s Muhammad Ibrahim post a lap-time of 1:43.924, a mere 0.021 seconds ahead of defending champion – Chennai’s Amith Kutti while the Championship leader Sai Prithvi was third in this qualifying round.

As the lights went out at the Daytona International Circuit, Ibrahim made a good start to lead Race 1, but a few corners later, Kutti out-braked the leader to grab the lead. The duo fought for a couple of laps before Ibrahim attempted to retake the lead, resulting in both spectacularly crashing out of the race. Finally, Sai Prithvi comfortably enjoyed an easy win, ahead of Raghav Budhiraja from New Delhi. Bangalore’s Ujjwal Belwariar graduated from Junior to Pro Class and had a dream debut with a podium. Mumbai’s Raiden Samervel and Ooty’s Niranjan Kumar were fourth and fifth.

Also Read: New Hyundai Kona and Kona N Line Teased

The top 12 from Race 1, were reversed for the start of Race 2. Kaushik Mohanraja started from pole and the entire field had a clean start. Unfortunately, he later spun and a few cars hit him. Benefiting from this, the former Volkswagen Polo Cup Runner Up, Oshan Kothadiya from Pune won the race after an excellent drive from seventh on the grid. Mumbai’s Prathamesh Yedre and Lucknow’s Siddharth Mehdiratta earned their maiden podiums with second and third.

“After four rounds, we have four different race winners in the Pro Class. It’s really competitive at the top. The champions now have the best opportunity possible to transition from this, into real-world racing.” said Moid Tungekar, CEO of Mumbai Falcons.

Sirish Vissa, Head of Volkswagen Motorsport India said, “It is exciting to see a former Volkswagen Polo Cup runner up battling with and giving his competitors a tough fight. This shows how well competitors are driving. Both the races were exhilarating to watch, we hope that this close battle continues for the rest of the championship.”

Other winners

Gurgaon’s Garvit Agarwal started on pole and scored a victory in the Junior Race. Mumbai’s Janak Panchal and Tej Patel earned their maiden podiums, ahead of Jahaan Noble and Yash Khare. This weekend saw the commencement of the Amateur category with Deepak Raj, Guru Vishal and Deepak Walvekar finishing in the top three with Deepak Raj earning maiden.

8-Time Champion and Founder of IR eSports, Rayomand Banajee added “We are happy with the excellent response that the Amateur category has received. We are confident that the entry-level classes will grow further, as we add on the Amateur PS4 category and a Women’s category.”