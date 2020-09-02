Kia Sonet Compact SUV To Be Launched On September 18

The feature-packed Kia Sonet is all set to go on sale in India on September 18, 2020. The car has already attracted 6,523 bookings on the very first day when counters opened. The Sonet will be offered in two trim levels – HT Line and GT Line and can be pre-booked for a token amount of Rs. 25000.

Kia Sonet will be the second locally-made product from the company in India following the Seltos. Overall, the Sonet will be the third car from Kia in Indian markets. It enters a highly competitive compact SUV segment in India, which already has products like the Venue, Nexon, XUV300, Eco-sport, Brezza and the soon to be launched Urban Cruiser.

Specs and Dimensions

The Sonet has a wheelbase of 2,500 mm, its length measures at 3,995 mm, width at 1,790 mm and height of 1,647 mm. It will be offered with 3 different engine options – a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox, which produces a power of 81 bhp and 115 Nm of torque; a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol 3-cylinder engine, mated with 3 gearbox options – a 6-speed MT, a recently launched iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) and a 7-speed DCT. The turbocharged petrol engine churns 118 bhp of power and 172 Nm of torque. A 1.5L turbo-diesel engine is also available, in two states of tunes – a 99 bhp and 215 Nm power, mated to a 6-speed manual transmission; and a 113 bhp and 245 Nm tune, mated to a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

The main difference between Kia and Venue would be the fuel efficiency, with Sonet being on the better side with a certified fuel economy of 18.4 kmpl and 18.2 kmpl respectively in the 1.2 L and 1.0 L turbo petrol variants. The diesel manual and automatic variants will also have a high fuel economy of 24.1 kmpl and 19 kmpl each. Offering a segment-first diesel-automatic choice, the Kia Sonet is feature-packed, looks modern and looks like another blockbuster in the making for the Korean carmaker. We’ll be back with more details once prices are announced.