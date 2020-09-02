Volkswagen Opens Bookings For BS6 Automatic Variants Of Polo And Vento

Volkswagen India has commenced bookings for automatic variants of the Polo hatchback and the Vento sedan. This announcement marks the return of the Polo GT TSI and Vento High-line Plus with a BS6 compliant engine, at an introductory price of INR 9.67 Lakh and INR 12.99 Lakh respectively.

Unlike the dual-clutch automatic gearbox which was available on the BS4 version, both cars will now be available with a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission, mated to the 1.0-litre TSI engine. Deliveries will commence from the 15th of September, 2020.

The automatic transmission variants of both the BS6 Polo & Vento are powered by VW’s 1.0-litre TSI engine which is good for a power output of 108 bhp and 175 Nm of torque. The Polo GT TSI comes equipped with dual airbags, black OVRM caps, GTI-inspired seats and a black rear spoiler that differentiates it from other variants. For the Vento, the Highline Plus variant comes equipped with four airbags and LED headlamps.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “At Volkswagen, our brand philosophy is to be a premium accessible car manufacturer in India. With that intention, we are launching our automatic variant on the BS6 Polo & Vento. That will continue to offer customers the performance & enhanced fun-to-drive experience, resonating with its maximum power and minimum consumption ideology. With the introduction of the automatic variant, we are making our carlines more accessible for the Indian customers. The smooth gearshift makes it perfect for the Indian driving conditions. The AT transmission also reduces the overall maintenance cost and positively enhances our total cost of ownership (TCO) experience.”

Customers can now book their Volkswagen, from the comfort of their home, through a 360° online retail experience available on the brands’ website. For those who still prefer the physical purchase process, they can visit the nearest dealership as well. The BS6 AT variant of the Polo is rated for a fuel economy of 16.47 kmpl, whereas the Vento is certified by ARAI to deliver 16.35 kmpl.

Interestingly, the Highline Plus AT variant of the Polo retails at INR 9.12 lakh (ex-showroom) and offers the same kit inside and out, with the exception of the GT badge, the blacked-out roof and ORVM, and a rear spoiler. If you’re after milking the goodness of that TSI motor using your left foot and arm, the GT manual version asks for INR 9.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The Highline Plus trim with a manual gearbox and the 1.0-litre TSI engine isn’t listed on the website anymore. It’s not the most up-to-date website though, so do check with your nearest VW dealership for more details.