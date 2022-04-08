Kia Seltos Diesel IMT And HTX AT Prices Revealed

We recently reported that the Kia Seltos and Sonet received important updates such as more features in the lower variants and more standard safety features. The prices for both were bumped up as well considering the meaningful changes. However, prices for the Seltos diesel IMT and Diesel HTX AT weren’t revealed yet. Now, Kia has revealed the prices for both. The Seltos diesel IMT is priced at ₹13.99 lakh whereas the Diesel HTX AT is priced at ₹16.29 lakh.

Kia Seltos MY22: What’s new?

Firstly, the entire Seltos range will be updated with standard safety features across all variants. The Seltos will now come with rear disc brakes as standard. Other standard safety features include high line TPMS, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill Assist Control, and side airbags. Curtain airbags will be standard from the HTX+ variant onwards. The mid-spec HTK+ variant saw the deletion of the 1.5-liter diesel automatic option last year. Following this, the HTX variant will get the 1.5-liter diesel automatic option which is one step above the HTK+.

The HTX Diesel AT and HTX IVT will get paddle shifters, selectable drive modes, and traction modes as well. Another change will be the Seltos logo and Kia Connect logo being updated to a newer design. The auto-dimming IRVM will also get a new design with updated Kia Connect and other buttons. Lastly, the HTE and HTK will come with new wheel covers for the steel wheels. The current Silver and Blue colors will be replaced by two new shades called Sparkling Silver and Intelligency Blue which are borrowed from the recently launched Carens.

The MY22 Seltos sees the addition of a diesel IMT powertrain combo which is a first for any car in India. Like the petrol IMT variant, the diesel IMT will be available only in the mid-spec HTK+ variant. For reference, the diesel IMT comes powered by a 1.5-liter diesel engine that produces 115 hp and 250 nm of torque. The IMT gearbox will be a 6-speed unit The Seltos now gets a price hike between ₹10000 to ₹34,000 depending on the variant. Prices start at ₹10.19 lakh and go up to ₹18.45 lakh.