Kia EV6 Electric Car Spotted Testing In India!

Kia’s first all-electric car, the EV6, has been spotted in India. Based on the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the EV6 is very closely related to Hyundai Ionic 5. The EV6 is set to launch in the country in the coming months and it is expected to come in via the CBU route. The EV6 will offer multiple trim and powertrain options at different price points. Let’s take a look at what we can expect from Kia’s first EV for India:

What to expect

The new Kia EV6 brings along a long-range, zero-emissions powertrain, 800V ultra-fast charging, and a neat styling package to the crossover SUV market. The 800V charging capability means EV6 can go from 10 to 80 % battery charge in just 18 minutes. Talking about the design aspect in particular, at the front, the DRLs display a sleek appearance. They form part of the car’s digital tiger face, a design progression that is in line with Kia’s tiger-nose grille for the electrified era. Below this, a low air intake visually widens the front of the car. As part of the optimization of airflow from the front, the air is channeled through and under the car’s flat floor for optimum aerodynamics.

The side profile displays a crossover-inspired design, which again, looks quite sleek. Moving inside the EV6, one of the major highlights of the EV6’s cabin is a curved high-definition audiovisual and navigation (AVN) screen. Extending from the steering wheel across to the center of the car, it displays an instrument cluster in front of the driver and infotainment and navigation above the center console. Underneath the AVN screen, the HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) settings are situated which provide haptic feedback when operated, while below this panel, the dashboard slopes away towards the front of the car.

The EV6 offers buyers a choice of multiple electric powertrain configurations, including long-range (77.4 kWh) and standard-range (58.0 kWh) high-voltage battery packs. The 2WD 77.4 kWh EV6 can travel over 510 kilometers on a single charge on the WLTP combined cycle. With a maximum 605 Nm torque available on the AWD version, the EV6 can accelerate from 0-to-100 km/h in 5.2 seconds. The 77.4 kWh battery pack is paired with a 168 kW (229PS) electric motor powering the rear wheels and for AWD models a 239 kW (325PS) electric motor powers the front and rear wheels.

The 58.0 kWh EV6 can accelerate from 0-to-100 km/h in 6.2 seconds, with a maximum 605 Nm torque available on the AWD version. The 58.0 kWh battery pack is paired with a 125 kW electric motor powering the rear wheels and for AWD models, a 173 kW electric motor powers the front and rear wheels. Equipped with 430kW dual motors, the EV6 GT turns the performance up a notch. With a peak 740Nm of torque, the AWD GT version accelerates from 0-to-100 km/h in 3.5 seconds and can reach a top speed of 260 km/h.

