Mahindra Bolero Neo With Manual Locking Differential Launched

Mahindra and Mahindra had launched the Bolero Neo in July this year. While most enthusiasts were waiting for the version with the manual locking differential, it wasn’t launched alongside the other variants. . After stirring up the news with the launch of the XUV700, Mahindra has quietly launched the N10 (O) variant of the Bolero Neo that comes equipped with the MLD at ₹10.69 lakh (ex-showroom). We were given an opportunity to test the MLD variant before its launch and were pretty impressed with its capabilities.

Powertrain

The Bolero Neo is powered by a three-cylinder 1.5L diesel engine that makes 100 hp power and 260 Nm torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gear-box, there is no automatic option as of now. The Neo inherits the engine start-stop technology and the Eco and ESS (micro-hybrid) drive modes from the TUV 300. It also gets the Multi-Terrain Tech to make the performance over rough terrain better.

Interior

The interiors of the Neo are also heavily updated. It gets premium Italian interiors and beige fabric seats with armrests for the front and second row. It is also equipped with a 7-inch infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with connected car tech with BlueSense App. The car also gets a tilt-adjustable steering wheel which is also equipped with steering mounted controls and cruise control.

Design

The Bolero Neo shares its chassis with the 3rd-gen Scorpio and the Thar. The Bolero Neo boasts of a six-slat chrome grille up front, flanked by sleeker headlamps featuring wrap-around DRLs. The design for the Neo has been tweaked to target young customers. To make the update even more pronounced, Mahindra has also reworked the front bumper and fog lights assembly. It retains the authentic design and stance of the TUV 300 and gets the signature Bolero body cladding. To add to the styling, the Neo also gets a sporty spoiler, a commanding hood and stylish alloy wheels.

Features & Safety

The Bolero Neo is loaded with features as mentioned below;

Center console with silver accents

Height-adjustable driver seats

Attractive twin-pod instrument cluster

Rear wash and wipe with defogger

Advanced 17.8 cm (7”) touchscreen infotainment system

Cutting edge cruise control

Hi-tech Voice messaging system

Blue sense mobile app

Eco Mode

Micro hybrid technology with ESS (Electronic Start-Stop)

Intellipark reverse assist

Like all Mahindra SUVs the Bolero Neo too does not compromise on safety. It is equipped with ABS with EBD, dual airbags, cornering brake control and ISOFIX child seat mounts. The body shell is built with high-tensile steel

There are seven colours to choose from – Rocky Beige, Majestic Silver, Highway Red, Pearl White, Diamond White, Napoli Black and Royal Gold.