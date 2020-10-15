Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition Launched at INR 13.75 Lakh

Kia Motors India today launched the Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition to celebrate its one-year milestone in the country. The limited-edition Kia Seltos will be available exclusively in the HTX trim starting at an exciting price of INR 13,75,000 (ex-showroom, pan India). The Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition comes with many exterior and interior changes over the regular Seltos. It has already been spied on several occasions because the car has already reached dealerships. Earlier today, also released a TVC, showcasing the same while the commercial also features the company’s brand ambassador, Tiger Shroff.

More details

It has been a year since Kia Motors made its debut in the Indian market. The Korean carmaker ensured to be one of the early adopters, by launching its BS6 compliant SUV, Seltos.

The special bits

Kia Seltos has been a significant product which altered the way automotive design is perceived in India. To celebrate the design prowess of the Seltos, the Anniversary Edition comes with Tusk Shape Front Skid plate with Silver Diffuser fins, Raven Black Rear Skid Plate with Silver Diffuser fins, Tangerine Fog Lamp Bezel, Tangerine Dual Muffler Design, Side Sill with tangerine inserts & Seltos Logo, 17” Raven Black Alloy Wheels and Tangerine Centre Wheel Cap giving it a rugged and adventurous appearance, highlighting its badass nature.

The interior of the anniversary edition Seltos is accentuated with Black One tone interiors and the Raven Black Leatherette Seats with Honeycomb Pattern gives this car a sturdier look from inside as well. On the exterior, the Seltos Anniversary Edition gets an increase in length by 60 mm compared to the regular Seltos and this adds to the robust character of the vehicle. Additionally, the proud owners of this special edition Seltos will be able to flaunt this exclusive car as it also sports a ‘1st Anniversary Edition’ Badge at the rear. The Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition is available in both petrol and diesel engines – a versatile Smartstream Petrol 1.5 paired with six-speed manual and IVT transmissions, and an efficient Diesel1.5 CRDi VGT paired with a six-speed manual.

Official statement

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia Motors India said “The launch of Seltos in 2019 laid a strong foundation for Kia as a brand in the country. The Kia Seltos with its premium features, distinctive design, supreme quality, powerful engine options and addictive performance set new benchmarks and redefined the mid-SUV segment. Carefully designed to meet all the unmet demands of mid-SUV buyers in India, Kia Seltos became an instant hit and a runaway success. Today, we are extremely excited to launch the Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition which not only celebrates its success in the country but also the love that we have received from our customers in India.”

Colours and features

The Seltos Anniversary Edition will be available in four exterior colours: one monotone Aurora Black Pearl colour, and three dual tone colour schemes – Glacier White Pearl with Aurora Black Pearl, Steel Silver with Aurora Black Pearl and Gravity Grey with Aurora Black Pearl.

It will get all the features like ABS with EBD, dual front airbags, LED headlights and tail-lights, ‘Ice cube’ LED fog lights, keyless entry, sunroof, rear AC vents, electrically adjustable ORVMs with in-built turn indicators. On the dashboard, the Seltos will have a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ‘UVO’ (Kia’s connected tech), six-speaker music system, wireless charger, air purifier, and ambient mood lighting.