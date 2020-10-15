2020 Hyundai i20 Launch – Engines, Specs, Expected Price And All That We Know So Far

The 2020 Hyundai i20 launch is just around the corner and the all-new hatchback should be introduced in India by the end of this month or in early November. Just in time before Diwali. The new-generation hatchback will attempt to retain its numero uno position against rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, the Tata Altroz and also against a sea of compact SUVs.

The 2020 Hyundai i20 will pack a lot of new features under its sharper external appearance, compared to the outgoing car. In line with Hyundai’s new design language, the i20 looks more aggressive and matching that in terms of performance, there should be as many as three engine options and an equal number of gearboxes on offer.

2020 Hyundai i20 Engine Options

Three engine choices should be on offer – 1.2-litre NA petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. Where the 1.2-litre petrol engine will be offered on base variants with a manual gearbox as the only choice, the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine should be offered with a 7-speed DCT and Hyundai’s new iMT gearbox. The 1.5-litre diesel engine could offer a manual gearbox as the only choice. In terms of power, expect the 1.2-litre engine to crank out about 82 PS of power, the 1.0-litre Turbo petrol should be good for 120 PS (Unless Hyundai plonks the detuned 100 PS version), and the 1.5-litre diesel will crank out 100 PS and 240 Nm of torque.

2020 Hyundai i20 Features

Known to be packed to the gills with features inside a high-quality cabin, the 2020 Hyundai i20 will take that reputation forward with a refreshed layout for the cabin which will be, like its previous iterations, jam-packed with tech. Hyundai is expected to load the cabin with features like an air purifier, a wireless charger, wireless android auto and apple carplay, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an all-digital instrument cluster, a new steering wheel with integrated controls, ambient lighting, Hyundai’s connected car tech and top variants could probably get a sunroof. Expect top-class fit and finish, auto wipers and auto this and that, and more space inside the cabin, compared to the outgoing version.

On the outside, LED lights all around are a given for top trim levels along with a snazzy pattern for the alloy wheels. In total, expect at least four variants to be on offer. In terms of safety, expect dual airbags to be standard across variants along with mandatory stuff like ABS with EBD and parking sensors. We’d be pleasantly surprised if Hyundai packs in features like Lane Departure Warning and Forward Collision Assist which are available on the international-spec i20.

2020 Hyundai i20 Price

Prices for the new-gen i20 are expected to start near the INR 5.99 lakh mark, going up to INR 9-10.5 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the top-spec trim. Plenty of sub-variants will be on offer, given the fact that there will be three engines and gearboxes on offer along with at least four trim levels.